Meet Vartik Tihara, Virat Kohli's childhood friend and business partner who runs Rs 112 crore restaurant in Delhi

Virat Kohli’s top business venture One8 chain of restaurants is run by his business partner and childhood friend Vartik Tihara, who runs his own hospitality company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Virat Kohli and childhood friend Vartik Tihara (Photo - Facebook)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star player Virat Kohli is not only known for his stellar cricket skills but also his massive business empire, which has helped him garner his Rs 1050 net worth over the years. One person who has helped Kohli through this is his business partner Vartik Tihara.

One of the most famous and profitable business ventures of Virat Kohli is his hospitality and restaurant brand One8, which is named after his jersey number 18. This chain of restaurants is run by Vartik Tihara, who is the childhood friend of King Kohli.

Vartik Tihara and Virat Kohli have known each other for nearly two decades now, and he is the only one considered the closest to the former Indian team skipper in the entire cricket fraternity. Tihara, like Kohli, had started his career as a cricketer.

Vartik Tihara was in the Under-17 (U17) cricket team of Delhi, which is where he first met Virat Kohli. The two grew up together and formed a close friendship. While Tihara decided to expand his horizons outside cricket, Kohli rose to the top of the Indian team.

Notably, Vartik Tihara was the only cricketer who was invited to the wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, signifying how close he is to the family. Vartik Tihara soon opened his own hospitality firm called True Palate Hospitality.

Vartik Tihara’s True Palate Hospital co-owns One8, which is a multi-crore restaurant chain with establishments in Delhi NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru. One8 Commune was first opened in Aerocity, Delhi, which is Virat Kohli’s hometown.

One8, the brand established by Kohli and being run by his friend Tihara, is now worth Rs 112 crore, according to multiple media reports. Kohli and Vartik Tihara have now been working together for over five years.

One8 Commune is a lavish and luxurious restaurant in Delhi’s Aerocity, as well as Pune and Mumbai, which serves exquisite cuisines and has a state-of-the-art décor.

