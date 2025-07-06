'Go eat s**t': Amaal Malik clarifies he didn't name Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan to 'glorify gossip': 'Stop being so dumb'
Meet Vaibhav Taneja, Indian-origin Tesla CFO, who gets key role in Elon Musk’s America Party as...
Internet is obsessed with this viral momo cake, but would you dare to try it?
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill's 'fearless' India for Edgbaston history, Mohammed Siraj-Akash Deep earn special praise
Meet man who spent Rs 550 crore on daughter’s marriage in Spain, later went bankrupt, jailed due to...; not Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya
'Hum UP ke log hai, Hindi hi bolenge': When Jaya Bachchan was slammed for 'anti-Marathi' remark, created uproar, Amitabh apolgised, but actress had to.. | Viral video
IND vs ENG: India end 58-year Edgbaston jinx, Akash Deep 6-fer seals historic win after Shubman Gill’s record-breaking masterclass
IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj pulls off one-handed blinder to dismiss Josh Tongue, Ravindra Jadeja's reaction goes viral
'My OG Kolhapuris': Kareena Kapoor takes subtle jibe amid Prada controversy, all you need you know
Israel-Hamas War: Hamas naval commander killed in Israeli airstrike, says IDF
Rs 15359 crore in 5 days: Mukesh Ambani earns whopping amount due to...; net worth reaches Rs...
Diljit Dosanjh blacklisted by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar won't work with Punjabi singer after Border 2? Here's what we know
Watch: Dog halts WI vs AUS 2nd Test; evades Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood before drone intervention
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to become new president as country heads to another military coup? Reports claim...
After Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on extraditing terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar to India, LeT chief's son makes BIG statement, says, 'he shouldn't...'
'Frankly ridiculous': India's delayed declaration at Edgbaston sparks intense debate, ex-cricketers question Shubman Gill's call
Meet man who worked as successful CA, now sells Rs 10 meal on his food stall due to...; he is from...
Meet man who gets key role in Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, set to lead food ordering and delivery business as...
Osama Bin Laden's al-Qaida kidnaps 3 Indians in Mali? MEA calls it 'deplorable act of violence', says...
Meet man who scored 52% in class 10, failed IIT 3 times, later became PCS officer with AIR..., he is...
Indians to get UAE's Golden Visa just by paying Rs....; no trade license, property purchase required; check details
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal's heartwarming gesture for visually impaired fan Ravi goes viral
ICAI CA May 2025 Topper: Meet Rajan Kabra, who secured AIR 1 with 516 marks, he is from...
'Ab toh retire ho gaya': Gautam Gambhir's hilarious jab at Rohit Sharma's 'jethani' persona goes viral
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's BIG statement on talks with US counterpart Donald Trump, says, 'We had an extremely...'
Gautam Adani's flagship firm announces Rs 1000 crore NCD issue, offers up to...; check launch, returns and more
Out or not out? Akash Deep's delivery to Joe Root sparks heated no-ball debate; Here's what the rulebook says
'Always on duty': Army doctor becomes real-life hero after delivering baby at railway station
Labubu Doll Trend: Here's how, where to buy this monster toy in India? Check pricings and more
Louis Vuitton drops autorickshaw-inspired handbag, it costs a jaw-dropping Rs...
Gautam Adani soon to have direct face off with Mukesh Ambani as Adani group enters 1 million tonne project of...
Mukesh Ambani's 2 BIG decisions set to drive Rs 427507 crore in...; Reliance gears up for...
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional for Abhishek Bachchan, Big B pens heartfelt note for son's 'brilliant' performance in Kaalidhar Laapata
Meet woman, doctor, bus conductor's daughter, UPSC topper, who became IAS in her first attempt, she is..., her AIR is...
Dhurandhar: Netizens call Ranveer Singh's film 'Animal 240p wala', internet say he is 'copying Ranbir Kapoor'
Hot proposal alert! Couple gets engaged in front of molten lava, WATCH viral video
India makes history at Edgbaston, enter elite 1000-run club in Test cricket with record-breaking feat led by captain Shubman Gill
Meet man, richer than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, owns 'half of the US', but still not on billionaires list due to...; he is...
Weather Update: IMD warns of heavy rain, lightning in Delhi, orange alert in place
India's largest private bank suffers major blow as it loses Rs 19284 crore due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
Earth’s spin is getting faster? Days to shrink slightly in...; most affected dates are...
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: How Shubman Gill's Edgbaston attire could cost BCCI Rs 2500000000?
Stranded British F-35 jet moved from Kerala airport after weeks
Delhi to Gurugram in 10 mins? Government plans of high-speed tunnel linking two cities, to be constructed till...
White House insider's SHOCKING claim on US President Donald Trump's letters to 12 countries, says, 'All fake...'
SC writes letter to centre on Ex-CJI Chandrachud’s extended stay in official residence
Former India opener gives BIG warning to RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026, says 'second year will be...'
IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Will rain affect Day 5 play, spoil India's chances of maiden win at venue?
Meet Tumi Hina, 16-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh, who became state topper, scoring 99 percentile in NEET UG 2025, her AIR...
Himachal Pradesh Weather update: Heavy rains disrupt traffic, power, water supply; 269 roads blocked, 285 transformers affected
India beats US, China to achieve remarkable success in income equality, ranks 4th globally, World Bank report claims...
Meet singer who slept on roads, attempted suicide by jumping into Ganga, lived with monks, became India's top musician; he is...
Rajkummar Rao reveals why Hindi film actors are silent over Hindi-Marathi row: 'We are very, very sensitive...'
Did you know Madhuri Dixit once survived terrifying accident on Diwali? Her clothes caught fire, body was engulfed in flames, then...
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni to become first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to...
Where is China's Xi Jinping? Chinese President to skip BRICS Summit for first time in 12 years, reason could be...
Dhurandhar first look: Ranveer Singh roars in blood-soaked, fierce avatar, fans say ‘bhaisaaab that look...'
Meet Radhika Subramaniam, India's first AI travel influencer who speaks 2 languages, is always on...
ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Inter, Final, Foundation results DECLARED at icai.nic.in, direct link
Gautam Adani's big move, set to give tough challenge to Mukesh Ambani, will rival Reliance with...
This luxury skyscraper is taller than Rs 15000 crore Antilia, is located adjacent to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's mansion, owner is...
NEET UG 2025: How much percentile is required to take admissions in AIIMS Delhi MBBS course? It offers only... seats
Meet man, member of Rajasthan's royal family, who has purchased luxurious bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 100 crore, name is...
These snakes are perfect to keep as pets, live for 30 years, do not bite and..., it is...
Zareen Khan rushes to get Katrina Kaif’s autograph in viral video, recalls fangirl moment: Watch
Novak Djokovic scripts history in Wimbledon 2025, becomes third player ever to...
When Govinda was slapped by this actor in front of everyone after he...; reason will leave you shocked
MS Dhoni's close aide, CSK's former star cricketer to make acting debut, he is...
This Indian district's per capita income is higher than Japan, is located in this state, name is...
This animal has world's most expensive tear, one drop can neutralise 26 snake venoms, its worth is Rs..., name is...
From eating to floating in space: Shubhanshu Shukla answers 5 questions by students about life on ISS
Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Tibetan monks in exile offers special prayers in Shimla, PM Modi extends wishes to spiritual leader
Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel time to cut by 3 hours, will link THESE 9 UP districts, set to open in...
This UPSC aspirant won Rs 900000 for sleeping nine hours daily, her name is..., she is from...; here's how you can also win
Video: Lucknow tea seller imitating Nagpur's Dolly chaiwala goes viral on social media, netizens says, 'Franchise mil...', watch
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana title sparks row: Industrialist Nikhil Chitale questions 'anglicization' of words, says 'our heritage doesn’t...'
Yuzvendra Chahal drops major relationship clue with RJ Mahvash on The Great Indian Kapil Show 3, star India spinner says 'India Jaan Chuka Hai...'
Narayana Murthy's Infosys sends 'detailed warning email' to employees for..., these alerts are part of...
This is world's most valuable company, leaves Apple, Microsoft behind, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, it is...
Parag Tyagi gets emotional, remembers Shefali Zariwala: 'Pari I will...'
Good news for International students, THIS country eases visa rules, offering 200000 euros to... amid US immigration crackdown
Sudhanshu Pandey says he 'had to take medications' while working on Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly: 'Don’t care whether...'
Not Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, THIS Indian state now permit 10-hours workdays for commercial establishments due to...
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei makes first public appearance since Iran-Israel conflict
Meet man, farmer's son who studied 15 hours a day, cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 1, got admission in...
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, marksheet of UPSC topper Anudeep Durishetty goes viral, check his marks
Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially launches new political party, names it..., his aim is...
Vijay Sethupathi issues apology over son Surya’s viral video: 'If something like that...'
News agency Reuters' X account withheld in India in response to 'legal demand'
BIG setback for Kamal Haasan amid Kannada language row, Bengaluru court restrains him from...
Meet actor whose first salary was Rs 50, worked with Salman, still remained unemployed for years, then became TV star, now charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, he is..
Indian Railways to start exciting tour, offers 17-day journey to THESE places, trip begins from...
Metro In Dino box office collection day 2: Anurag Basu, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's film shows big jump, scores double than its opening, earns..
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill's historic Day 4 ton puts India on brink of victory in Edgbaston Test, England 72/3 at stumps
'Why is she here?': Bank employee faces backlash for not speaking Kannada, WATCH viral video
US President Donald Trump's BIG statement on tariff letters for 12 countries, says 'Take it or leave it...'
Another Boeing incident as Bangkok-bound Thai Lion Air plane grounded at Kolkata airport due to...
Fire scare triggers panic on Ryanair Boeing 737, passengers seen jumping off wing, WATCH video
Neeraj Chopra wins gold with 86.18m throw at NC classic in Bengaluru, Julius Yego claims silver
PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Argentina President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires
BUSINESS
Vaibhav Taneja has been a key figure in Tesla’s financial leadership, stepping into the CFO role in August 2023.
Vaibhav Taneja has been named treasurer of the America Party, a newly launched political platform by the world's richest man, Elon Musk. Taneja is an Indian-origin man who currently works as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tesla. Taneja is formally listed as both the Custodian of Records and Treasurer for Musk’s America Party, which is aimed at disrupting the US two-party system.
America Party's formation was revealed in official documents filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Sunday. This came after Musk’s public rift with US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party over the so-called 'Big, Beautiful Bill'.
Taneja's role in Tesla
Taneja has been a key figure in Tesla’s financial leadership, stepping into the CFO role in August 2023. He joined the company in 2017 as Assistant Corporate Controller and worked in this role till May 2018. He then worked as Corporate Controller till March 2019. He was later promoted to Tesla’s Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) before being appointed as CFO.
Before joining Tesla, the 47-year-old Indian-origin worked for a year at SolarCity, a solar energy company that Tesla acquired in 2016. The Indian-origin entrepreneur holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from Delhi University (DU). He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Between 1997 and 2000, he also pursued his chartered accountancy at ICAI.
READ | Meet man who spent Rs 550 crore on daughter’s marriage in Spain, later went bankrupt, jailed due to...; not Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya
Taneja has more than 19 years of experience working with multinational companies in technology, retail and telecom. He started his career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he joined in 1999 as an Assistant Manager. He worked for the company for almost 17 years. He also has experience with financial statement audits to be filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.