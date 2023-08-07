Meet Vaibhav Taneja, DU alumnus who gets key role in Elon Musk's Tesla

The 45-year-old Indian-origin joined Tesla in February 2017 as Assistant Corporate Controller.

Vaibhav Taneja, who is working as chief accounting officer in Elon Musk's Tesla, was named as the company's new chief financial officer (CFO). He will replace Zachary Kirkhorn who stepped down from his role on Friday.

Taneja takes on the CFO role in addition to his role as chief accounting officer, the automaker said. The 45-year-old Indian-origin joined the company in February 2017 as Assistant Corporate Controller. Before joining Tesla, he worked for a year at subsidiary SolarCity, a solar energy company that Tesla acquired in 2016.

He is a commerce graduate from Delhi University (DU). Taneja has more than 17 years of experience working with multinational companies in technology, retail and telecommunication. He started his career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he joined in 1999 as Assistant Manager. He worked for the company for almost 17 years.

