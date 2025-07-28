Meet man, an Indian who manages world's richest man's money, gets key role in..., earns Rs 1100 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1999, spending nearly 17 years there and honing his expertise in regulatory audits, including filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Delhi-born Vaibhav Taneja was recently named the Treasurer of the America Party — Elon Musk's new political venture. Taneja is also formally listed as the Custodian of Records for the party.

Currently serving as Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Taneja took on the role in August 2023 after holding key financial positions within the company. Since joining Tesla in 2017 as Assistant Corporate Controller, he swiftly rose through the ranks — from Corporate Controller to Chief Accounting Officer — before assuming the CFO title.

What is Vaibhav Taneja's salary at Tesla?

2024, his total compensation was around USD 139.5 million (Rs 1,157 crore). His base salary was just USD 400,000 and the rest was from stock options and equity awards. Prior to Tesla, he worked briefly at SolarCity, a renewable energy firm acquired by Tesla in 2016.In

What is Vaibhav Taneja's educational qualification?

Taneja is a Commerce graduate from Delhi University and a Chartered Accountant certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), where he trained from 1997 to 2000.