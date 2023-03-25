Meet V Srikanth, new in-charge of Rs 6,97,000 crore finances of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries

File photo

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday (March 24) announced the appointment of Venkatachari Srikanth, 56, as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Reliance. V Srikanth will take charge from June 1, 2023.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited. The revenue of Reliance Industries Limited is Rs 6.97 lakh crore.

V Srikanth will succeed current CFO Alok Agarwal, who will become the Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries from 1 June, 2023.

It is to be noted that the incumbent Reliance’s CFO Alok Agarwal has completed three decades with the company. Alok Agarwal took charge as RIL CFO in 2005.

“Shri Alok Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company assisting him on a wide range of strategic issues with effect from June 1, 2023, after 30 years of distinguished service," said RIL in a filing.

“Shri Alok Agarwal is an accomplished finance professional. He was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in 2005. The Board appreciated Shri Alok Agarwal for his contribution in the transformative journey of the Company," the filing added.

V Srikanth He has been working together with Alok Agarwal since 2011. Srikanth had joined Reliance 14 years ago. Before joining Reliance, V Srikanth used to work with the Citi Group for two decades in forex trading and derivatives. He also worked as the Head of Markets at Citi Group.

“The Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on March 24, 2023, has designated Shri Srikanth Venkatachari (Joint Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2011) as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from June 1, 2023," the filing added.