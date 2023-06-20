Meet the woman who is richer than her superstar husband, heiress to Rs 70,000 crore business empire, her net worth is...

Search icon
Upasana Kamineni is a successful businesswoman and the net worth of Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan is around Rs 2500 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

South cinema superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni became the proud parents of a baby girl today (June 20). The of the arrival of the baby girl came hours after Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni were spotted entering into Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married in 2012. Ram Charan is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi.

The net worth of Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan is around Rs 2500 crore. Upasana Kamineni is a successful businesswoman and her own net worth is Rs 1,130 crore. At the same time, Ram Charan's net worth is Rs 1,370 crore. Upasana Kamineni belongs to a very big business family.

Upasana's maternal grandfather is business tycoon Pratap C. Reddy. He is the chairman of Apollo Hospitals. The net worth of Pratap Reddy is Rs 21,000 crore and he is among India’s 100 billionaires. The market cap of Apollo Hospitals is Rs 70,000 crore. Upasana Kamineni is the Vice President of Apollo Hospitals and her mother Shobhana is the executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

Upasana has graduated in International Business Marketing and Management and she joined the family business after completing her studies. Apart from holding a senior position in Apollo Hospitals, Upasana is also the Editor-in-Chief of a magazine called 'B Positive'.

Upasana Kamineni is also the Managing Director TPA, a family health plan insurance company.  Upasana's father Anil Kamineni is the founder of KEI Group.

According to reports, before joining the family business, Upasana Kamineni wanted to become a fashion designer. But she changed her decision and joined Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad as General Manager. Upasana is also known for her charity works.

 

