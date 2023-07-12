Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

Murli Dhar Gyanchandani has a net worth of Rs 12000 crore whereas his brother has a net worth of Rs 8000 crore.

People from business centres like Delhi, Mumbai and Gurgaon often feature in the rich list. However, several people who operate from UP often make these lists. Cities like Kanpur, Noida and Agra lead from the front when it comes to producing millionaires. For instance, UP's richest man is Murli Dhar Gyanchandani. His brother Bimal is third on the list. Who are these richest men in Uttar Pradesh?

Murli Dhar Gyanchandani is the richest man in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Hurun Rich List of 2022. He owns the RSPL Group that manufactures Ghadi detergent powder. His brother is third on the list.

Murli Dhar Gyanchandani has a net worth of Rs 12000 crore whereas his brother has a net worth of Rs 8000 crore.

They belong to Kanpur. Their businesses are also located in Kanpur.

Their father, Dayaldas Gyanchandani, used to make oil soap using glycerine. The brothers kept growing the business.

Ghadi is a low-cost detergent made by their flagship form, Rohit Surfactants. It is the second-largest detergent brand. Bimal's son handles marketing of the company. Murli Dhar's sons Manoj and Rahul are also part of the group.

Apart from Ghadi detergent, they also own the famous shoe company, Red Chief.

When the brothers launched the brand in the late 1980s, Surf and Nirma used to dominate the market.

They also sell their Ghadi brand abroad. Manok also looks after their dairy business, Namaste India. They have also set up a charitable hospital in Kanpur. It is named after their parents.

According to the list, Muralidhar is the 149th richest Indian.

The previous year, their net worth was Rs 9800 crore and Rs 6600 crore respectively.

In 1995, Manoj Gyanchandani formed Leayan Global Private Limited that now manufactures Red Chief shoes. Their turnover is worth hundreds of crores.

The entire family lives a low-profile life and are not active on social media.