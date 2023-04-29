Meet Uday Pawar, man from Mumbai’s slum area who founded app that provides job for just Re 1

Photo: LinkedIn

The global pandemic had a great impact on India’s employment, as per the official figures. Many started new projects as a result to survive the tough times. A Mumbai man who lives in a slum neighbourhood came up with an innovative approach to provide work for those in need and received a lot of applause.

Who is Uday Pawar?

Uday Pawar, who resides in the Mumbai slums, has actually developed an app enabling you can find employment based on your qualifications for merely Rs. 1. Uday thinks that this app will provide the less educated and jobless residents of Asia's largest slum, Dharavi, with excellent employment opportunities. Anybody looking for work now can benefit from signing in the application.

How does the app get you the job?

The app that Uday uses is called Ting Tong. According to him, this app has information on a variety of jobs, including the location of the closest clinic, plumber, electrician, lawyer, and CA. Depending on their qualifications, individuals can obtain employment in the profession. You may find information about Panipuri vendors nearby with this app.

Get a job in just Re 1

We are adding sellers from Mumbai to our platform, according to Uday. He further noted that, "I am aware that similar to the application I filed, large corporations also have apps. However, if you find work through those apps, large corporations will take a commission in between. You receive a very small amount in your hand. I don't include any commission in my app because of this. Your registration fee is less here as well. You will receive job information in exchange for a daily payment of one rupee, or just 365 rupees, over the course of the year," Aaj Tak reported

READ | Meet Rachit Agarwal from Kota, who received internship worth Rs 2 crore, now earns Rs 1.6 lakh per day