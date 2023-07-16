Headlines

Meet MBA grad, who wanted to play cricket for India, built a Rs 371409 crore company, his net worth is...

Kotak Mahindra Bank's billionaire CEO Uday Kotak’s dream to play cricket for India ended after he suffered from a head injury during a match.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

Uday Kotak, the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is one of the India’s richest person in India with a net worth of Rs 1,14,908 crore. Uday Kotak was born on March 15, 1959 in an upper-middle-class Gujarati Lohana joint-family in Mumbai. Uday Kotak’s family was into the cotton trading business and Uday Kotak spent his childhood in a joint-family household. Uday Kotak went to Hindi Vidya Bhavan to complete his schooling and then received his B.com degree from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. He obtained his MBA degree from Mumbai’s prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

Uday Kotak was very passionate about cricket since his childhood and he wanted to become a cricketer. Uday Kotak led his school and college teams and also played in Kanga League in Mumbai. Uday Kotak’s dream to play cricket for India ended after he suffered from a head injury during a match. He underwent a surgery and remained bed-ridden for few months. Uday Kotak was on course to join Hindustan Unilever after his MBA but he did not join the job and decided to join his family business. Though Uday Kotak was always good in Mathematics and finance he was not very keen to work together with his extended family members.

In early 1980s, Uday Kotal started his own financial agency from a 300 sq. ft. office space. Uday Kotak launched his business with borrowed money and the major part of investment was provided by his best friend Anand Mahindra. At 23, Uday Kotak launched Kotak Capital Management Finance Ltd, a financial consultancy, which was renamed Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. Uday Kotak is married to Pallavi Kotak, a marathon runner, and the couple is proud parents of two children. Uday Kotak’s elder son is Jai Kotak, while the younger son Dhaval is an undergraduate from Yale University.

On 22 March 2003, Reserve Bank of India granted banking license to Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. In 2006, Uday Kotak earned Rs 1,019 crore from his Rs 2 crore investment in Hutchison Essar in 1998. Kotak Mahindra Bank currently provides different kinds of financial assistance such as asset reconstruction, commercial banking, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, and more.

In 2014, Kotak Mahindra Bank became the 2nd largest scheduled commercial bank in India. Uday Kotak will step down as MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank by the end of this year. Uday Kotak mentioned in a letter that he will continue as a non-executive board member and strategic shareholder after he steps down.

