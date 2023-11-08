Headlines

Meet Uber driver who earned Rs 23 lakh by cancelling most rides, started driving 6 years ago, his plan is…

He started to drive a cab for Uber around 6 years ago to earn some extra income and over the years he was able to make his strategy.

DNA Web Team

Nov 08, 2023

Getting a salary package of more than Rs 20 lakh is still a dream for many and even top engineers graduated from IITs, sometimes fail to land a job that pays this much. However, in a surprising discovery, an Uber driver managed to earn more than Rs 23 lakh just by cancelling most of his rides. The driver revealed how he does that in an interview to Insider and his planning is nothing less than genius. The Uber driver that we are talking about here is Bill and he was able to map a perfect route to earn the best without even getting a passenger onboard. Bill started to drive a cab for Uber around 6 years ago to earn some extra income and over the years he was able to make his strategy.

The 70-year-old driver Bill revealed that he only accepts less than 10% of ride requests and cancels over 30% of the rides. He revealed that the only rides he accepts are the ones that are worth his time. The driver in the US earned over $28,000 (Rs 23 lakh) after cancelling more than 1,500 Uber trips.

“I spend a lot of time saying no. I don’t work unless we have a surge,” Bill was quoted as saying. The strategy that Bill adopted to earn this hefty amount was that he used to hang around the airport and bars during busy times to get higher-paying rides.

“When a plane lands and people request Uber, the price jumps drastically. A 20-minute ride goes from $10 to $20 to $40 and sometimes $50. The driver gets just short of 50 per cent so a 35-minute ride can get you $30 to $60,” Bill said.

According to him, the most common surge periods are between 10 p.m. and 2.30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Another strategy Bill used is to avoid “one-way rides”. He recalled an incident in which he drove a customer for nearly two hours from his city and got paid $27 (Rs 2,246).

