Meet TV Narendran, likely to join late Ratan Tata's Tata Sons board, currently serves as...

BUSINESS
An NIT alumnus, TV Narendran, completed his BE (Hons) degree in Mechanical Engineering between 1982 and 1986. Later, he earned his PGDM in Marketing and Finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, from 1986 to 1988.
In a major development in the Tata Group, TV Narendran, who currently works as the global CEO and MD of Tata Steel, is likely to join the Tata Sons board. He is expected to be introduced to the board as a representative of the group, as reported by The Economic Times, citing senior officials familiar with the matter.
According to the ET report, the 60-year-old recently held a meeting with Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran at Bombay House to discuss potential developments on the board. Pertinent to note that TV Narendran's potential joining comes at a time when the board has been witnessing several exits. In April this year, Leo Puri, who was serving as an independent director, stepped down from his position.
Moreover, the former CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, Ralf Speth, resigned due to his age. He had been a part of the board since October 2016. Ajay Piramal, who recently turned 70, also stepped down from his position. The Tata Sons board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent directors. According to insiders quoted by ET, Narendran’s long association with the Tata group makes him a “natural choice" for the position.
