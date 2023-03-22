Meet Trina Das, ex-tuition teacher whose Gurugram firm earned Rs 102 crore with security guard, delivery boys' services

Trina Das, GigChain: She won several accolades, including a grant from Barack Obama. (File)

Trina Das wanted to be an entrepreneur. She also wanted to make a difference in this world. So she took inspiration from her father in West Bengal's Haldia where he used to teach underprivileged children. The engineering graduate launched multiple startups over the years, most of them successful. She first launched weekend classes in maths and science with a fee of Rs 400. Her first batch had just 16 students. Within a year, she had 1800 students at her coaching institute.

Her father is a businessman in Kolkata. Her sister Trisha Das runs a media house. She is an engineering graduate. In 2012, during her father's humanitarian camp, some children asked her to teach them. She agreed to teach them physics, chemistry and maths at a fee of Rs 400 each. She named the classes B-Genius. In a year, she had 1800 students for her weekend classes. She would travel from Kolkata to Haldia to teach children every weekend. She taught these children in makeshift tents in government schools. She hired more teachers in order to personally reach all her students. She started earning Rs 8-10 lakh per month.

Soon, she opened 86 centres of her coaching classes through the franchise model. She had centers in 8 countries. In 2014-2015, her turnover was Rs 5 crore.

She won several accolades, including a grant from Barack Obama. She later sold the business.

In 2017, she started Talent Labs Private Limited with her two co-founders. It was a HR recruitment firm that hired talents across industries. The company was doing a business of Rs 20 crore when the coronavirus pandemic struck. During the first lockdown, they pivoted to focus on blue-collar jobs. This happened because they received 100 calls every day from workers who lost their jobs. They started to provide security workers, delivery boys, office workers and other blue-collar jobs to several companies in Gurgaon and Delhi-NCR.

They provided jobs to close to 6000 workers.

In April 2022, they decided to provide workers to companies' services rather than employees. This meant the workers were on the company's payroll. This helped Trina curb misbehaviour with their employees. This also provided them respect and higher pays.

They followed the Urban Company model. The name of their company is Gigchain. They also upskill the workers. Amazon, PayTM, Uniper, ICICI, and Havells are their clients, reports The Weekend Leader.

The company's turnover is Rs 102 crore.

Their USP is hiring workers with complete background checks and good communication skills. Now they have 22 full-time employees.

They also train these workers.

She also studied management in Harvard Business School.