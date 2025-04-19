Many of us dream of following our passions from a young age. But to do that and turn it into a billion dollar empire is a feat that only a few can achieve. One person who did exactly this is Timur Turlov. Read about his journey here.

Many of us dream of following our passions from a young age. But to do that and turn it into a billion dollar empire is a feat that only a few can achieve. One person who did exactly this is Timur Turlov. The 37-year-old billionaire entrepreneur began his trading journey at age 16 and kickstarted his own company before even finishing college. He is today one of the wealthiest in his country and beyond. This is his story.

Personal life

Turlov, whose full name is Timur Ruslanovich Turlov, was born in 1987. He graduated from the Moscow Aviation Technology University in 2009 with a degree in economics and management. He is married and has six children. Turlov resides in Almaty city, Kazakhstan.

Business and work

Turlov began trading stocks at age 16 with USD 800 that he inherited from his grandfather. After working at a few firms in Moscow, Turlov founded Freedom Finance in 2008 with USD 100,000 pooled with his cofounders. His company was listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in October 2019, which Turlov has called his proudest accomplishment. He also acquired several businesses such as Kassa Nova Bank and Freedom Telecom. Presently, Freedom Holding Corp has operations in Central Asia, Europe, and the United States, serving more than 50 lakh customers in Kazakhstan and over 2,50,000 in Europe.

He also serves as the president of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation and is a cofounder of QJ League, a youth football initiative in Kazakhstan.

Net worth

Turlov has an estimated net worth of USD 5.5 billion or over Rs 45,000 crore, according to Forbes, ranking him among the richest people in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Fun fact

Turlov has reportedly installed life-size cutouts of US President Donald Trump, fellow billionaire and world's richest person Elon Musk, and former US president Joe Biden at his company's Kazakhstan headquarters.