Meet three men who earned crores after Paytm crisis, know who benefited the most

Twitter
Headlines

Maharashtra Speaker holds Ajit Pawar group as real NCP, says...

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan’s run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan’s run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

8 fruits that keep your skin hydrated

Indian batters with most sixes in Test cricket

8 benefits of drinking milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet three men who earned crores after Paytm crisis, know who benefited the most

As the digital payment landscape evolves, adaptability emerges as the key to survival for these essential retail outlets.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A wave of uncertainty sweeps through India's grocery and other goods stores as Paytm Payments Bank faces closure by February 29, following the Reserve Bank of India's decision. Paytm's QR code, once a go-to-thing for digital payments, now leaves shopkeepers and other goods sellers at a crossroads, which is to adapt to whatever is available or fall behind.

With over 42 per cent of these stores already transitioning to alternatives like Mobikwik, Bharatpe, Phonepe, and GooglePay, the shift is evident. According to a report by Livemint,  BharatPe, in particular, has seen a remarkable 100 per cent surge in merchant sign-ups nationwide, spanning tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

In metros alone, BharatPe experienced a staggering month-on-month growth rate of over 104 per cent, with tier-2 and tier-3 cities not far behind, boasting a near 95 per cent increase in merchant onboarding, the report further stated.

A recent survey, according to the report, by Kirana Club highlights the shifting landscape, indicating that 42 per cent of Indian Kirana stores have already embraced alternative payment apps. Previously, Paytm commanded a dominant 69 per cent market share in these stores, the report notes.

The survey delves deeper, uncovering a loss of trust among local retailers in Paytm. As 42 per cent of Kiranas have already made the switch, an additional 20 per cent express intent to transition in the near future. Among those opting for alternatives, 50 per cent favour PhonePe, 30 per cent lean towards Google Pay, while 10 per cent show preference for BharatPe.

The impending closure of Paytm Payments Bank serves as a wake-up call for Kirana stores nationwide, prompting a rapid shift towards alternative payment solutions. As the digital payment landscape evolves, adaptability emerges as the key to survival for these essential retail outlets.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film's trailer clocks 365 million views in just 24 hours, beats record of Spider-Man No Way Home, Avengers, Thor 4

Meet man, Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, his father had net worth of over Rs 183000 crore, he is…

India as world's largest book market gains global attention at New Delhi World Book Fair 2024

BJP releases second list of candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections

Meet Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection from family, marriage ended after..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE