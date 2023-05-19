Meet Thomas Kurian, Google worker from India with Rs 12100 crore net worth, richer than Sundar Pichai

Thomas Kurian is often credited with reviving Google Cloud. He was born in Kerala and raised in Bengaluru. (File)

Thomas Kurian, who was born in Kerala in 1966 to PC Kurian and Molly, is one of the most successful Indian executives in the world. He is the CEO of Google Cloud since 2018. He was the second richest Indian executive in the world whose net worth was more than twice that of his boss, Sundar Pichai. His identical twin brother George Kurian has been the CEO of NetApp since 2015.

Thomas Kurian's father was a chemical engineer. They did their schooling from Bengaluru's St Joseph's Boys High School. Both were meritorious students. They both went to the IIT Madras. However, they dropped out as they got admissions in Princeton University. They moved to the United States at the age of 16. He did bachelor's in electrical engineering. He later did MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. His first job was McKinsey and Company.

He remained with the company for six years. Here, he spearheaded consulting teams working with the CEOs. He worked in the domain of Financial Services, telecommunications etc. In 1996, he moved to Oracle where he worked for 22 years. There, he led a team of 35,000 across 32 countries. He resigned due to his differences with the company's co-founder Larry Ellison, in 2018. He later joined Google as its CEO.

Kurian is often credited with reviving Google Cloud. He changed the company's strategy and shifted focus to customer service. He also raised the salaries of Google Cloud sales persons to increase their motivation. He hired more salespeople, technical specialists and account managers. He extended cloud services to some industries. He also launched a platform called Anthos that helped companies to manage their data placed in different clouds.

On his LinkedIn profile, he wrote that his mission is to accelerate the company's ability to transform their business.

At Oracle, he developed products that generated 35 billion in annual revenues. His company's cloud revenue under him was over 5.5 billion dollars. He also led the 250-strong sales team. He was the richest Indian manager in the world.

The net worth of Google CEO Sundar Pichai in 2022-- per IIFL Hurun India List -- was Rs 5300 crore. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen's net worth was Rs 3800 crore.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's net worth was Rs 6200 crore.

Thomas Kurian's net worth was a whopping Rs 12,100 crore. He was only behind Arista Networks' Jayshree Ullal.