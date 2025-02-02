In 2007, Jain was ranked 11th on Forbes India's list of the 40 richest people, with an estimated net worth of $525 million. His son, Harsh Jain, is the co-founder and CEO of Dream11, a leading fantasy sports platform in India.

Jai Corp Limited's Chairman, Anand Jain, is a prominent figure in the Indian business landscape, boasting around 30 years of experience in sectors such as real estate, finance, and capital markets. Beyond his impressive career, Jain has cultivated a close bond with the Ambani family, especially with Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. He is often referred to as the 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries.

Anand Jain joined Reliance Industries in the mid-1980s, and first gained recognition at Reliance Industries (RIL) for his financial expertise, particularly in dismantling a bear cartel led by renowned Bombay Stock Exchange figure Manu Manek. Over the years, Jain established himself as a trusted advisor to Mukesh Ambani, significantly contributing to the company's daily operations. Notably, Jain has never drawn a salary from Reliance, underscoring his dedication to the long-term objectives of the group.

In addition to his contributions at Reliance, Anand Jain has made significant strides in the real estate sector, showcasing his leadership at Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Limited. His real estate projects encompass 33 initiatives across 14 cities. However, some of his more ambitious ventures, such as developing a port and special economic zones (SEZs) in collaboration with Mukesh Ambani, have encountered challenges related to land acquisition.

In 2007, Jain was ranked 11th on Forbes India's list of the 40 richest people, with an estimated net worth of $525 million. His son, Harsh Jain, is the co-founder and CEO of Dream11, a leading fantasy sports platform in India.

With over 25 years of close ties to the Fortune 500 Reliance Group, Jain has held significant roles, including serving as vice-chairman of Reliance Capital and being a board member of Indian Petro Chemicals Ltd. He currently leads Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Limited, which oversees the Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Fund.

Anand Jain's legacy is marked by his unwavering dedication and selflessness towards the Ambani family, which has solidified his position in India's business arena. His contributions continue to shape the country's economic landscape.

Meanwhile, Jain's friendship with Mukesh Ambani dates back to their school days at Hill Grange High School in Mumbai, and he was also a trusted confidant of Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh’s late father.