Meet the world's richest man and it's not Elon Musk

Elon Musk became the world's richest person back in 2021.

Elon Musk was at the top of the world's richest man list for quite some time now but since the acquisition of Twitter, things have been going south for him. After a steep decline in the valuation of Tesla CEO, the title of world’s richest man has been claimed by another contender. With total wealth of around $186.5 billion, businessman tycoon Bernard Arnault is now officially the world’s richest person. Elon Musk has now slipped to second position in the list with a net worth of around $181.3 billion.

Who is Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest person

Bernard Arnault’s full name is Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault. He is a French business tycoon who is popular for his art collection and investments. Arnault is the co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of world’s largest luxury goods company Louis Vuitton. His name has been associated with numerous famous luxury brands including Christian Dior, Le Bon Marché, Tiffany and others.

Apart from this, Arnault jointly owns California property firm Colony Capital. He has also invested in a number of online companies including Netflix, Zebank, Boo.com, and Libertysurf. He also entered the yacht business in 2008.

Bernard Arnault also had a wide collection of artwork from Picasso, Yves Klein, Henry Moore, and Andy Warhol. He also owned Phillips de Pury & Company, an art auction house, and bought out the first French auctioneer, Tajan.