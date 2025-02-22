Let’s delve into the lives of his three esteemed Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's samdhis who are part of India’s richest circles.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is among the wealthiest men in the world. Mukesh Ambani is 91.1 billion dollars i.e. Rs 7.4 lakh crores. While everyone is aware that Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India, many people are unaware of the wealth of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's samdhis (in-laws), Russell Mehta, Viren Merchant, and Ajay Piramal.

Let's find out who is the richest among the three samadhis of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani:

Ajay Piramal: Anand Piramal's father and Isha Ambani's father-in-law

The richest of Mukesh Ambani's samdhis is Ajay Piramal, the patriarch of the Piramal Group. He has a pharmaceutical, health, and financial business that operates in 30 nations worldwide. Anand Piramal, the son of Ajay and Swati Piramal, married Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Ajay Piramal has a net worth of about $3.1 billion (Rs 268612675000), according to Forbes.

Russell Mehta: Shloka Mehta's father and Akash Ambani's father-in-law

Another well-known member of Mukesh Ambani's family is Arun Russell Mehta, managing director of Rosy Blue, a luxury diamond jewellery company with locations in 12 nations. Arun Russell's daughter Shloka Mehta is married to Akash Ambani -- Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s elder son. Arun Russell Mehta is estimated to have a net worth of around Rs 3,000 crore. He has more than 36 properties spread across 26 Indian cities.

Viren Merchant: Radhika Merchant's father and Anant Ambani's father-in-law

The third of Mukesh Ambani's samdhis is Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare and a director of several other businesses. Mukesh's younger son, Anant Ambani, will shortly be married to his daughter, Radhika Merchant. According to media reports, Viren Merchant has an estimated net worth of Rs 755 crore.