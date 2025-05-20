The Hinduja family also dominates the real estate sector in London. Businesses owned by Hindujas operate in a variety of industries, including banking, lubricants, and trucks.

Gopichand Hinduja and his family have yet again topped the list of the richest individuals in the UK. Several of the UK's highest-ranked billionaires have held their positions in time as well. But the Hindujas have topped the Sunday Times Rich List for the fourth year in a row, despite their wealth having fallen. The family of Gopichand Hinduja, who heads the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group, has approximately Rs 33.67 lakh crore in assets. This Indian family living in Britain has more wealth than the Queen of England.

Who is Gopichand Hinduja?

Gopichand has been the chairman of the Hinduja Group since May 2023. He took over this position after the death of his elder brother, Srichand Hinduja, in May 2023. The Hinduja family also dominates the real estate sector in London. Businesses owned by Hindujas operate in a variety of industries, including banking, lubricants, and trucks. In the 1980s, the company also bought Gulf Oil from Chevron, and in the 1990s, it opened banks in Switzerland and India.

Gopichand joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959. He was one of the architects of the transformation of the group from an Indo-Middle East trading operation into a multi-billion-dollar transnational conglomerate. In 1979, he relocated to London in order to grow the export company. Gopichand graduated from Bombay’s Jai Hind College in 1959. He holds an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and an Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani feature in first-ever TIME 100 Philanthropy list, donated Rs 407 crore in...