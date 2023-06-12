Meet the richest Indian in UK, wealthier than Sundar Pichai, Jayshree Ullal combined; his net worth is…

The richest Indian family in the United Kingdom (File photo)

The United Kingdom, which is home to the Britain Royal Family headed by King Charles III, has a large number of billionaires, but the UK rich list of the last financial year has been topped by an Indian family – the Hinduja business family.

The annual Sunday Times rich list of the UK’s wealthiest people was topped by Gopi Hinduja and his family for the fifth time in a row in 2023, which a whopping net worth and growing business. Gopi Hinduja and his brothers head the multinational conglomerate Hinduja Group.

The Hinduja business family is headed by four brothers – Gopichand Hinduja, Ashok Hinduja, Prakash Hinduja, and Srichand Hinduja. Company patriarch Srichand S P Hinduja passed away in May 2023, leaving Gopi Hinduja as the sole chairman of the company.

Hinduja family net worth and businesses

Gopichand Hinduja and SP Hinduja are termed the richest duo in the UK. While both brothers were born in India, they are not British citizens amid the growth of their business. The Hinduja Group is the best-known business in India, joining the ranks of Tata, Birla, and Ambani.

After the death of his brother SP Hinduja, Gopichand Hinduja is considered the richest man in the UK. In fact, his overall net worth is more than that of Google CEO Sundar Pichai and UK billionaire Jayshree Ullal combined, according to Forbes.

While Sundar Pichai and Jayshree Ullal have a net worth of Rs 10,018 crore and Rs 18,199 crore respectively, Gopichand Hinduja has a net worth of USD 21 billion, which is valued at over Rs 1.73 lakh crore in Indian currency.

When combined with his late brother SP Hinduja, the duo is the richest family in the world with a combined net worth of over USD 36 billion, which comes out to around Rs 2.968 lakh crore. Gopichand Hinduja heads the Hinduja Group, which specializes in finance, textile, automotive, oil, media, and real estate.

