Russell Mehta, head of diamond giant Rosy Blue and close relative of the Ambanis, is a powerful yet low-profile business leader.

Russell Mehta is a name that shines brightly in the world of diamonds. He is the Managing Director of Rosy Blue India, one of the world's biggest and most respected diamond companies. Known for his strong business sense and low-key personality, Russell is also closely related to India’s most powerful business family — the Ambanis.

The Diamond Empire

Rosy Blue is a global diamond powerhouse in over 12 countries. It is one of the top companies in the diamond manufacturing and trading business. The company was started by Russell Mehta’s father, Arunkumar Mehta, in 1960. Under Russell's leadership, Rosy Blue has grown rapidly and made a strong name for itself in the international diamond market.

Russell took over key responsibilities in the company and brought in modern ideas, ensuring the business remained competitive globally. Today, Rosy Blue is known not just for cutting and polishing diamonds, but also for its ethical business practices and strong presence in retail.

Ties with the Ambani Family

Russell Mehta is often in the news due to his close family ties with Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries. His son Shloka Mehta is married to Akash Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s eldest son. This makes Russell Mehta a part of India’s richest and most influential family circle. The grand wedding of Akash and Shloka in 2019 was one of the most talked-about events in the country.

Personal Life and Values

Russell Mehta keeps a very low public profile despite his enormous success and high-profile family connections. He is known to be calm, humble, and deeply involved in the family business. He believes in family values, hard work, and letting his work speak for itself.

Russell is also active in charitable work and supports causes related to education, health, and social welfare. His children are also involved in the business and continue to maintain the high standards Rosy Blue is known for.

In short, Russell Mehta is a perfect blend of tradition and modern business thinking, quietly shaping the future of one of the world’s biggest diamond empires while staying connected to India’s most powerful family.