This is the largest shareholder in Infosys with a 9.531% stake, followed by other key investors, including the Murthy family and institutional shareholders.

As of 2023, the largest shareholder in Infosys is the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), holding a significant 9.531% stake in the company. This translates to 395,772,200 shares, which are valued at approximately Rs 8,694 crore. LIC, which is India’s largest life insurer, has been steadily increasing its stake in Infosys, reflecting its strong confidence in the IT giant's long-term growth and stability.

Other major stakeholders in Infosys include SBI Funds Management Ltd., which owns a 4.21% stake, or 174,813,735 shares, valued at Rs 3,840 crore. Sudha Gopalakrishnan, the wife of Infosys co-founder S. Gopalakrishnan, holds a 2.297% stake, with 95,357,000 shares valued at Rs 2,095 crore.

The Murthy family, which founded Infosys, continues to play an important role in the company through a collective shareholding. Narayana Murthy, one of the co-founders, holds 0.36% of Infosys shares, a slight decrease from his previous 0.40% after he gifted shares to his grandson. His wife, Sudha Murty, holds 0.93% of the company, while their daughter Akshata Murty has a 1.05% stake. The largest shareholder among the Murthy family is Rohan Murty, who owns 1.465% of Infosys, representing about 6.8 crore shares.

A notable gesture from Narayana Murthy was his recent gift of 15 lakh shares, worth Rs 240 crore, to his four-year-old grandson, Ekagrah Murty. This gift, which gives Ekagrah a 0.04% stake in Infosys, makes him one of India’s youngest millionaires.

Infosys’s ownership structure also includes several other institutional investors. GIC Pte Ltd., an investment management firm, holds a 2.049% stake, while UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd. owns 1.743%. Other significant institutional shareholders include the National Pension System Trust (1.67%), HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. (1.622%), and Norges Bank Investment Management (1.389%).

The growing presence of institutional investors like LIC marks a shift in the ownership landscape of Infosys, complementing the strong legacy of the Murthy family. Their collective holdings symbolize their ongoing influence, while institutional stakeholders continue to reshape the company's governance and future prospects.