Meet the man believed to be the richest person ever, stories of his wealth will shock you

When we think of the people with enormous amounts of wealth, names that emerge in the mind are the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. However, some of the wealthiest people ever are the ones that aren’t alive any more. Among these filthy rich, the name that stands out and is claimed to be at the top is that of Mansa Musa, the legendary 14-century African emperor of the vast empire of Mali. Here are some stories about his richness that will leave you stunned.

Who was Mansa Musa? How rich was the African emperor?

Mansa Musa, the ruler of the vast Mali empire in West Africa, is recorded to be born in the year 1280 and ascended to the throne in the year 1312, going on to become fabled for his show of wealth in a 2-decade rule. His vast wealth is estimated at around $400 billion adjusted for inflation and the source of it was vast natural resources of salt and gold. His vast kingdom stretched across multiple modern African countries like Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso. During Mansa’s rule, his capital Timbuktu became the seat for artists and scholars, becoming one of the important global centers and living through its most glorious age.

The tale of world’s most memorable Hajj pilgrimage

When Mansa Musa set out for Mecca on Hajj pilgrimage around 1324, what was seen and documented was the most remarkable and massive caravans to ever journey through the vast Sahara desert of the continent. The emperor is said to have taken hundred camels with him who were carriers of massive amounts of gold. Accompanying him were 12,000 servants and 8,000 followers.

The economic impact of Mansa Musa's generosity

Mansa Musa is known to have been a generous king. In fact, he is called ‘King of Kings’. The man donated so much gold to the poor that they became rich and threw the economy of places into a spiral. The famous lore on this comes from the capital of Egypt, Cairo, where Musa is said to have given away so much wealth that the economy collapsed and the price of gold, in some claims, took a long time to stabilize again.

