Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

There are many IITians who have built successful businesses. Many of them quit their high-paying jobs and decided to enter the business world. One such person is Rajnish Kumar, who co-founded Ixigo, a leading online travel agency. The Gurugram-based company's operating revenue in the financial year 2022-23 was over Rs 500 crore, Travel World reported.

Who is Rajnish Kumar?

Rajnish Kumar is the co-founder, non-executive director and Group CPTO of Ixigo. He co-founded the Gurugram-based travel company with Aloke Bajpai in 2007. He started his career in 2001 as a Software Engineer.

Before Ixigo, he also worked in Amadeus, France in different roles including Technical Lead. He worked for the company for almost five years (September 2001 to May 2006). Rajnish also briefly worked with Isango for six months as Director Development.

He completed his graduation from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. He holds a bachelor of technology degree in computer science and engineering. Under his leadership, ixigo featured in the top 10 downloaded travel apps worldwide. It was also the 8th fastest-growing OTA app in 2022, according to data.ai.

Rajnish is a technology enthusiast. He has been spearheading Product and Technology at Ixigo. He is skilled in blending technology with business, and building products that solve real-world user problems and make their lives simpler with the use of technology.

