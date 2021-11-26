Meet the IIT Madras-IIM Calcutta alumni who is the latest Billionaire in India

Recently many young Indians have made it to the Billionaire Club, the latest being Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman, Chairman and Executive Director of Chennai-based Latent View Analytics Limited that got listed on the stock market recently. The company is now worth USD 1.11 billion.

Venkataraman holds 117.91 crore shares in the company which accounts for a 69.62% stake in the firm. His stake at Latent View Analytics Limited amounts to Rs 8,275 crore as of Thursday, which roughly is USD 1.11 billion. The stocks closed at Rs 702.35 on the day at the BSE.

Who is the new Billionaire of India?

Techie Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman holds a wide portfolio in the business sector.

Venkatraman holds a degree in Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering degree from IIT Madras.

Viswanathan Venkatraman holds a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM-Calcutta.

After post-graduation, he joined the American multinational technology company Cognizant.

He has several years of experience in IT services, credit analysis and business consulting.

Viswanathan Venkatraman was the Director of Latent View Analytics since January 3, 2007.

He was promoted as the chairman and executive director of the company with effect from August 2021.

Earlier this month the firm set a new record of being subscribed 338 times over its issue size during its maiden public offer.

This was much higher than the IPOs that were listed along with it, including Nykaa, Paytm and PolicyBazaar.

The bidding process generated about Rs 1.13 trillion amid strong demand from investors.