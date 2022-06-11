Meet the highest paid CEO of India’s IT sector

Photo: LinkedIn

India is home to one of the leading IT sectors in the world. Consequently, it boasts of some domestic firms which have become giants of the industry globally. The chief executives in the Indian IT industry command some of the most impressive salaries going into tens of crores. The highest paid of them all is the CEO of Wipro, the billionaire Azim Premji founded IT industry behemoth.

Wipro’s CEO is Thierry Delaporte. He led among peers earning a whopping salary of $10.5 million or Rs 79.66 crore for the financial year 2021-2022. Here’s how it stands compared to CEOs at other Indian firms like Infosys, TCS and HCL, as well as global ones like Accenture.

Coming after the Frenchman helming Wipro is Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, who in the same period earned the whopping amount of $9.36 million or Rs 71.02 crore, MoneyControl reported based on conversion rate of March 31 of Rs 75.87 to a dollar.

The salary for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO Rajesh Gopinathan stood at $4.48 million or around Rs 34 crore in the same period. The CEO of Shiv Nadar founded HCL is C Vijayakumar and his salary for the financial year 2021 was Rs 32.21 crore. The salary earned by Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani last fiscal year stood at Rs 22 crore.

When compared to global peers, the highest paid IT CEO is Accenture chief Julie Sweet with a whopping salary of $23 million, it was reported. Cognizant CEO reportedly earned $19.6 million while IBM’s Arvind Krishna’s salary was $17.56 million.

