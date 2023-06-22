Meet the couple who quit high-paying jobs to start Rs 2.16 crore business after Bali vacation

File photo

Mohit Ahluwalia and Jagjyot Kaur travelled to Bali in the winter of 2017 for an ideal getaway. The couple not only created wonderful memories there, but they also went home with a renewed sense of hope and ambition. The high-earning professional couple left their jobs and started their own business. Mohit Ahluwalia was working as a sales professional, and Jagjyot Kaur was working as a human resources manager.

The Chandigarh couple founded "Raamae" in 2019, a home and lifestyle business that sells hand-block printed goods manufactured by trained artisans, including cushion covers, tote bags, quilts, and pouches. The Balinese word raamaé refers to the way of life that Balinese people lead, which is to find joy despite living in a crowded and chaotic world.

“A trip to Bali I took a few years ago was the turning point of my life. There, I noticed the potential of a substantial handmade product market as the Balinese were creating quality and aesthetically-pleasing products. I wondered why Indian handmade products don’t enjoy the same popularity that their foreign counterparts did,” Jagjyot was quoted as saying to shethepeople.tv.

While exploring markets in Bali, Mohit told The Better India that they discovered how Indian-made fabrics with block printing had greater value—not just in terms of money, but also in terms of earning the respect of customers. The same products were "not given much importance in India," he added, despite the fact that there was a significant demand for them in Bali.

The couple made the decision to support artisanal livelihoods and promote block printing after coming home. They co-founded Raamae in 2019 after quitting their more than ten-year corporate careers. Currently, they provide 60 different product categories for sale in India and overseas, including quilts, pouches, purses, and pillow covers.

They went to Jaipur in 2018 to participate in a two-day block printing workshop with local artists. They displayed quilts and pillowcases in Delhi three months later. At first, they just discussed colours and patterns with the painters. However, classic prints were muted, and limited colour, and many liked traditional home design with a dash of current style. So, throughout time, they modified the appearance for contemporary customers.

The company, which began with Rs. 4 lakh, now generates Rs. 18 lakh each month, or Rs. 2.16 crore, annually. Rajasthan, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysore, Goa, Kerala, Imphal, Assam, and Mizoram are the main sources of their orders. They also cater to customers from the UAE and America.