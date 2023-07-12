Meet the Chennai woman who is first woman to head Indian unicorn, was richest self-made millionaire of India

This woman is the first woman to head a unicorn. She was also ranked as the youngest self-made million in the country as per Hurun list.

Typically, a CEO position is assumed to be reserved by a male. Breaking the common misconceptions, Ambiga Subramanian is setting the right examples for young women. Ambiga Subramanian is the first woman to head an Indian unicorn, a startup valued at over 8,200 crore.

Subramanian is the former CEO of data analytics firm Mu Sigma and was ranked as the youngest of India's eight richest self-made women, as per the Hurun India rich list 2017. She was ranked fourth with a whopping net worth of Rs 2,500 crore in the Hurun report.

Subramaian's ex-husband Dhiraj Rajaram started the firm in 2004. After their divorce, Subramanian sold 24 per cent stakes in the company to Rajaram making him the controlling shareholder of the firm.

Read: Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

Subramanian pursued her BE in Electrical engineering from Anna University, Chennai. After she did MS in Computer Engineering from Wayne State University, Michigan.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Subramanian started off as director for innovation in 2007, going on to become the company’s head of talent management in 2010. In 2012, she took over as the chief operating officer, which she remained till January 2016, after which she became CEO.