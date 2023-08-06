Headlines

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to ‘kill more Sikhs’, burn gurudwara

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria gets 2-years jail for assaulting staff in 2011

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to ‘kill more Sikhs’, burn gurudwara

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria gets 2-years jail for assaulting staff in 2011

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

He joined the company in May 2013 as vice president, finance. Later in 2019, he was appointed as MD and CEO of the company.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Siddharth Mittal is the Managing Director and CEO of Biocon Limited, an Indian biopharmaceutical company based in Bengaluru. He has been in the top position of the company since December 2019. The company is founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in 1978. Her current net worth is around Rs 21,000 crore.

Mittal joined the company in May 2013 as vice president, finance. Later, he served as President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until November 2019. His first six years at Biocon were focused on the company’s biosimilar business. Biocon has a market capitalization of around Rs 30,291 crore as of August 5, 2023. The last share price of the company was Rs 254 on August 4.

Siddharth also serves as co-chairman on the FICCI Pharma committee. He graduated from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune. He is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Certified Public Accountant from Colorado, US.

Before joining Biocon, he worked as Vice President Finance and Corporate Controller at Symphony Teleca Corporation for 3.7 years. Mittal is passionate about progressive people practices that foster a culture of empowerment and out-of-the-box thinking. His emphasis on transparency, corporate governance and business ethics has helped position Biocon as a valued and trusted partner among customers across the globe.

He is an ardent advocate for creating global access to innovative, high-quality medicines that are made in India. Biocon has Asia's largest insulin factory in Malaysia. The company started its business by extracting papain, an enzyme derived from papaya.

READ | Richest woman in Bengaluru, started business from garage, built Rs 30000 crore empire, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequins saree worth Rs 2,75,000

Reliance Retail’s cheapest JioBook laptop going on sale tomorrow, gets massive discount on Amazon

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

Viral: Woman shares prices of avocados cheaper than tomatoes, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE