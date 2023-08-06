Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

He joined the company in May 2013 as vice president, finance. Later in 2019, he was appointed as MD and CEO of the company.

Siddharth Mittal is the Managing Director and CEO of Biocon Limited, an Indian biopharmaceutical company based in Bengaluru. He has been in the top position of the company since December 2019. The company is founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in 1978. Her current net worth is around Rs 21,000 crore.

Mittal joined the company in May 2013 as vice president, finance. Later, he served as President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until November 2019. His first six years at Biocon were focused on the company’s biosimilar business. Biocon has a market capitalization of around Rs 30,291 crore as of August 5, 2023. The last share price of the company was Rs 254 on August 4.

Siddharth also serves as co-chairman on the FICCI Pharma committee. He graduated from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune. He is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Certified Public Accountant from Colorado, US.

Before joining Biocon, he worked as Vice President Finance and Corporate Controller at Symphony Teleca Corporation for 3.7 years. Mittal is passionate about progressive people practices that foster a culture of empowerment and out-of-the-box thinking. His emphasis on transparency, corporate governance and business ethics has helped position Biocon as a valued and trusted partner among customers across the globe.

He is an ardent advocate for creating global access to innovative, high-quality medicines that are made in India. Biocon has Asia's largest insulin factory in Malaysia. The company started its business by extracting papain, an enzyme derived from papaya.

READ | Richest woman in Bengaluru, started business from garage, built Rs 30000 crore empire, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..