Meet founder and CEO of Telegram, who made headlines when he announced that he has fathered 100 children in 12 countries. Who is he? Let's know about him in detail.

Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of Telegram, is a popular personality. He is known as 'Russia's Mark Zuckerberg', as he founded two social media networking sites. But he made headlines when he announced that he has fathered 100 children in 12 countries. Pavel founded Telegram in 2013, with his brother Nikolai. Pavel Durov was born in 10 October 1984, in Saint Petersburg, Russia (then Leningrad). Currently, he is 40 years old.

Pavel Durov spent some of his childhood in Turin, Italy due to his father's employment. His father, Valery Semenovich Durov was a doctor of Philosophical Sciences. His father taught at St. Petersburg State University. Pavel comes from an educated family. He returned to Russia, and did his graduation from Saint Petersburg State University with a degree in Philology. His brother Nikolai is also a mathematician and programmer.

Before Telegram, when Pavel was in his 20s. he also founded a Russian social network called Vkontake in 2006. He became a popular celebrity in Russia. His social networking site was popular among the Russian language speakers. He is also known as "Russia's Mark Zuckerberg", He later founded Telegram, which is an encrypted messaging app that has since grown to over 1 billion monthly active users globally. Most users are in India, Brazil and Russia.

Feud with Russian authorities

He left Russia, as he had feud with Russian authorities. it started when Pavel Durov refused to handover private data to Russian government on Ukranian users during protests. He was remoed as Vkontake's CEO. Pavel was forced to leave Russia in 2014. Moreover, keeping in mind the 'privacy of data', pavel Durov founded telegram, which was banned in Russia, but was reinstated when people started protesting against the government. Telegram is now a popular app in Russia.

Pavel Durov later got shifted to Dubai in 2017. Dubai is the operational hub of Telegram. He holds multiple citizenships, French, Kittitian, and Emirati. His estimated net worth is $17.1 billion as of June 18, 2025, according to Forbes. As pe reports, Durov have five children with two of his partners. But he never married.

What's most interesting about him is that he has fathered 100 children in 12 countries. Yes! you heard it right. And guess what, he is Single!

Father of 100 Children?

40 years old tech CEO, is living a lavish life as a bachelor. But as per reports, he is the biological father of 100 children in 12 countries. How is it possible? Well, he has donated his sperm for several years. Initially it was his friend who requested him to donate his sperm. later, Pavel saw it as his civic duty to donate it to coupls, who were struggling to get pregnant. Moreover, he is now considering “open-sourcing” his DNA to help his biological children connect with one another.