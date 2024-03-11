Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore overseas was made in just Rs 5 crore; bigger hit than Dangal, RRR, Jawan, DDLJ

Meet Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8700 crore, her business is...

India’s To Kill A Tiger loses Best Documentary Oscar to 20 Days in Mariupol; here's how you can watch it in India

Gautam Adani’s firm announces massive investment, Karan Adani reveals Rs 600000000000 plan to…

Ramadan Mubarak 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share with your loved ones this Ramzan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after 2 years, he is now…

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore overseas was made in just Rs 5 crore; bigger hit than Dangal, RRR, Jawan, DDLJ

Meet Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8700 crore, her business is...

Most corrupt countries in world

Best-dressed Bollywood celebs at Zee Cine Awards 2024

8 critically-acclaimed Hollywood films that didn't win even one Oscar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore overseas was made in just Rs 5 crore; bigger hit than Dangal, RRR, Jawan, DDLJ

India’s To Kill A Tiger loses Best Documentary Oscar to 20 Days in Mariupol; here's how you can watch it in India

This pan-India star worked in Indian Air Force, speaks 7 languages, dad forced him to join films, gave Rs 2200 crore hit

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8700 crore, her business is...

As a third-generation leader, Mahima has steered significant advancements in the vaccine sector.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 07:00 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahima Datla, a dynamic figure in the business realm, attained distinction as the wealthiest woman in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. Her family's net worth soared to an impressive Rs 8,700 crore, securing her the 10th position among the wealthiest individuals in AP and Telangana. This marked an increase of Rs 1,000 crore from the previous year, when her net worth stood at Rs 7,700 crore in the 2021 IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

At 45 years old, Mahima Datla serves as the promoter and Managing Director of Biological E Ltd, a prominent pharma company based in Hyderabad with a 75-year legacy. As a third-generation leader, Mahima has steered significant advancements in the vaccine sector. Notably, Biological E gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic by developing the Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite the company's illustrious history, Mahima Datla initially harbored no intentions of joining the family business established in 1948 as a pioneer in the pharmaceutical industry, introducing Heparin medicine to India. Holding a degree in business management from London’s Webster University, Mahima reluctantly joined the company in 2021. She had never envisioned herself working for Biological E and only stayed after graduation because she believed it would enhance her resume, as she recently revealed in an interview.

Following the death of her father, Vijay Kumar Datla, in 2013, Mahima assumed leadership of the company. Under her guidance, Biological E has expanded its reach, supplying vaccines to over 100 countries and delivering over 200 crore doses in the last decade. The company's portfolio boasts 7 WHO prequalified vaccines for diseases such as measles, tetanus, and rubella, making it the largest producer of tetanus vaccines globally. Beyond her corporate endeavors, Mahima Datla actively engages with the Indian government on public health policy matters, cementing her reputation as a leading advocate for healthcare initiatives.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to inaugurate Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh today

Meet Umesh Keelu, whose father was a painter, lives in slum, became Army officer, his rank is...

Shah Rukh Khan teams up with Suhana Khan for first time, Aryan Khan directs them for his brand, proud papa reacts

This Sholay actor spent 2 years in jail, worked as tailor, Amitabh Bachchan gave him Rs 20 lakh but...

Elvish Yadav booked for 'assaulting' YouTuber in Gurugram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement