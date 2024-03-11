Meet Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8700 crore, her business is...

As a third-generation leader, Mahima has steered significant advancements in the vaccine sector.

Mahima Datla, a dynamic figure in the business realm, attained distinction as the wealthiest woman in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. Her family's net worth soared to an impressive Rs 8,700 crore, securing her the 10th position among the wealthiest individuals in AP and Telangana. This marked an increase of Rs 1,000 crore from the previous year, when her net worth stood at Rs 7,700 crore in the 2021 IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

At 45 years old, Mahima Datla serves as the promoter and Managing Director of Biological E Ltd, a prominent pharma company based in Hyderabad with a 75-year legacy. As a third-generation leader, Mahima has steered significant advancements in the vaccine sector. Notably, Biological E gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic by developing the Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite the company's illustrious history, Mahima Datla initially harbored no intentions of joining the family business established in 1948 as a pioneer in the pharmaceutical industry, introducing Heparin medicine to India. Holding a degree in business management from London’s Webster University, Mahima reluctantly joined the company in 2021. She had never envisioned herself working for Biological E and only stayed after graduation because she believed it would enhance her resume, as she recently revealed in an interview.

Following the death of her father, Vijay Kumar Datla, in 2013, Mahima assumed leadership of the company. Under her guidance, Biological E has expanded its reach, supplying vaccines to over 100 countries and delivering over 200 crore doses in the last decade. The company's portfolio boasts 7 WHO prequalified vaccines for diseases such as measles, tetanus, and rubella, making it the largest producer of tetanus vaccines globally. Beyond her corporate endeavors, Mahima Datla actively engages with the Indian government on public health policy matters, cementing her reputation as a leading advocate for healthcare initiatives.