From employee to CEO: Meet K Krithivasan, who will now lead Rs 11,66,817 crore company, check his salary

Meet K Krithivasan, who will now lead Rs 11,66,817 crore TCS as CEO

K Krithivasan, who is the TCS CEO designate, is set to take over as the new CEO of India’s biggest Information Technology services company, from June 1, 2023.

K Krithivasan will succeed Rajesh Gopinathan as the new CEO of TCS. It may be recalled that Gopinathan resigned last month from the Tata Group company after serving for over two decades. Ratan Tata was once the chairman of Tata Group.

On April 12, TCS confirmed in a statement that the board of directors has approved the appointment of Krithivasan as CEO and managing director effective June 1.

"The board of directors of the company have, at its meeting held today, appointed K Krithivasan as the chief executive officer and managing director of the company to take over from Rajesh Gopinathan with effect from June 1, 2023," the TCS statement added.

Who is K Krithivasan?

Krithivasan is working with TCS for the last 34 years. He has served as the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group in his previous role at TCS. Krithivasan joined TCS in 1989. He has served TCS in different roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales.

Krithivasan has completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Talking about his salary, Krithivasan is among the highest paid IT executives in India. According to reports, his salary package in the year 2018-19 was Rs 4.3 crore. According to Money Control, the outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's salary was Rs 25.75 crore in the year 2021-22, which means Kirtivasan's salary after taking charge as CEO would be around this only.