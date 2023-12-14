Meet Tata Motors’ backed engineer launching new two-seater EV, Mukesh Ambani is his…

Although Tata Motors’ a key investor in BluSmart, that hasn’t stopped Anmol Singh Jaggi to launch his own two-seater EV that may get some of the market share away from Tata Motors.

Tata Motors is known for backing startups that are going big on the electric vehicles (EV) and EV infrastructure in India. One such engineer that is backed by Tata Motors to boost the reliance on EV is Anmol Singh Jaggi. An engineer from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Anmol Singh Jaggi is a serial entrepreneur who has founded ride-hailing company BlueSmart and an EV manufacturing company Gensol Engineering. Not just Tata Motors, Mukesh Ambani is also an investor in Anmol Singh Jaggi’s ride-hailing company which has crossed an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 400 crore. Although Tata Motors’ a key investor in BluSmart, that hasn’t stopped Anmol Singh Jaggi to launch his own two-seater EV that may get some of the market share away from Tata Motors. Founded by Anmol, Gensol Engineering has rolled out a teaser of its first EV that will make its debut in March 2024.

The car will be manufactured at the company's plant in Chakan, Pune. As per the company, the upcoming EV will offer a 200 km range on a single charge and it will be equipped with in-cabin driver assistance technology, moonroof, among other things.

Anmol Singh Jaggi is son of an army officer and has a younger brother Punit Singh Jaggi, who is also a partner in BluSmart and Gensol Engineering. His company BluSmart has also set up over 3,900 EV charging points across 32 charging hubs at key locations in two cities. It aims to increase its fleet size to 10,000 in FY24. As per Tracxn, BluSmart’s valuation is around Rs 2074 crore as of May 5, 2023.