Meet man who once did farming, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata is his...

N Chandrasekaran's career began at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987, where he started as an intern.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

Meet man who once did farming, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata is his...
The Andhra Pradesh government is establishing a Task Force for the Economic Development of the state, comprising intellectuals and industry leaders. On Friday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran would co-chair this initiative.

N Chandrasekaran, affectionately known as "Chandra" in business circles, has an inspiring story of rising from humble beginnings. He was born in 1963 into a farming family in Tamil Nadu's Mohanur. He received his early education at a government school and later earned a bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. He went on to complete his Master of Computer Applications (MCA) at the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli.

Chandrasekaran's career began at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987, where he started as an intern. His dedication and skill quickly propelled him up the ranks, and by September 2007, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). Just two years later, in October 2009, he became the CEO of TCS at the age of 46. When Ratan Tata decided to step down from his leadership role at Tata Sons, he entrusted the responsibility to his trusted confidant, N Chandrasekaran, appointing him as the chairman.

Over the years, Chandrasekaran's impact on the Tata Group has been significant, as reflected in his compensation. In 2019, his salary was Rs 65 crore, which increased to Rs 109 crore in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. In 2020, he made headlines for purchasing a duplex apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 98 crore, located near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani.

Despite his professional success, Chandrasekaran remains grounded. He offered a rare glimpse into his personal life in a Netflix documentary titled "Working: What We Do All Day," hosted by former US President Barack Obama and premiered in May. In the documentary, Chandrasekaran shared stories from his childhood on a farm and his decision to pursue a career path that led him from rural roots to corporate leadership.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
