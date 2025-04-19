Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s career with the Tata Group started in 1987 when he joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern. His dedication, strategic insights, and leadership abilities facilitated his rapid advancement within the company. By 2007, he had become the Chief Operating Officer.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, has an inspiring story, moving from a simple background to lead India’s largest business empire. Once a key associate of the iconic Ratan Tata, Chandrasekaran took over after Tata's retirement. His story began in a small farming family in Tamil Nadu, eventually leading him to the top of one of the world’s most respected conglomerates.

Through strong determination and innovative ideas, Chandrasekaran advanced in the corporate world to become a highly influential business leader. Today, he leads a company valued at USD 303.7 billion (Rs. 30.37 lakh crore) and resides in a luxurious duplex worth USD 11.47 million (Rs. 98 crore), situated near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia.

Who is N Chandrasekaran?

Born in 1963 in the village of Mohanur, in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, N Chandrasekaran was raised in a farming family. He attended a government school before excelling in higher education. His academic achievements led him to the Coimbatore Institute of Technology, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences. He later obtained a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli (now NIT Trichy).

N Chandrasekaran's journey from inter in TCS to Tata Group Chariman

Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s career with the Tata Group started in 1987 when he joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern. His dedication, strategic insights, and leadership abilities facilitated his rapid advancement within the company. By 2007, he had become the Chief Operating Officer (COO), significantly contributing to the company’s expansion.

In 2009, at the age of 46, Chandrasekaran was named the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TCS, marking him as one of the youngest CEOs in the Tata Group. His success in leading TCS to new achievements led to his appointment to the Board of Directors at Tata Sons in 2016. In 2017, he was selected to succeed Ratan Tata as the Chairman of Tata Sons, becoming the first individual outside the Tata family to hold this esteemed role.

N Chandrasekaran's bond with Ratan Tata

Chandrasekaran had a strong professional and personal relationship with Ratan Tata, who regarded him as a trusted advisor and an outstanding leader. When Tata decided to step down from his leadership position, he personally chose Chandrasekaran as his successor, confident in his ability to lead the Tata Group.

During an award ceremony at ET Awards event, Chandrasekaran shared his experiences with Ratan Tata, emphasizing his humility and generosity. He recounted how, despite being a prominent business leader, Tata always personally greeted and saw him off, even when he was not feeling well.

He said, “I told him, ‘Sir, you don’t have to do this.’ But he would insist. This was his courtesy. For him, doing the right thing was important. Every time he made a decision, he would put himself in the shoes of others to ensure he was being fair.”

N Chandrasekaran's salary

In the corporate world, executive compensation often sparks conversations, and when it comes to N Chandrasekaran, his salary reflects the immense responsibility he carries. In 2019, his remuneration stood at Rs 65 crore, and by 2021-2022, it soared to Rs 109 crore, making him the highest-paid business executive in India.

However, it didn’t stop there. In FY24, his total remuneration shot up by 20%, bringing it to an eye-watering Rs 135.3 crore. This amount includes a significant commission on profits from Tata Sons, amounting to Rs 121.5 crore, along with his salary and other perquisites. As India’s corporate landscape slowly recovers, executive compensation has become a topic of focus, and N Chandrasekaran’s pay package is a testament to his invaluable contribution to Tata Sons and the broader business world.

N Chandrasekaran's Impact on Tata Group

N Chandrasekaran has not only met Ratan Tata’s expectations but has also propelled the Tata Group to new achievements. A major highlight of his leadership was the historic reacquisition of Air India in 2022. The airline, originally established by JRD Tata in 1932, was brought back into the Tata Group under Chandrasekaran’s direction.

In addition to significant acquisitions, he has been crucial in shaping Tata Sons’ future, emphasizing digital transformation and sustainability. He has spearheaded the company’s advancements in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and renewable energy, ensuring Tata remains a leader in innovation. In FY 2024, under his leadership, Tata Sons achieved a record revenue of USD 55.6 billion (Rs. 76 lakh crore) and a profit of USD 5.7 billion (Rs. 49,000 crore), marking a significant 47 per cent increase from the previous year.