Meet IITian whose business was rejected by 80 investors, built Rs 26000 crore company touted as India’s…

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more

Thamma, Stree 2 composer Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar duo arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath booked in multi-crore investment fraud case in Uttar Pradesh, accused of...

Boomer vs Millennial vs Gen Z: Which generation is the wealthiest in India?

Trouble mounts for Pakistan: After border attacks, Afghanistan tightens grip on water, Taliban regime plans Kunar river dam

R Ashwin REVEALS why he is 'worried' about Virat Kohli's dismissal during second ODI vs Australia day after cryptic 'just leave it' post

Good news for Instagram users! Now you can use Meta AI tools on Stories for easy customisation

Sandeep Reddy Vanga offends Shah Rukh Khan fans with Prabhas's Spirit audio teaser release, here's how

50 or 52? Malaika Arora's birthday celebration sparks debate on her real age, Redditors say 'hiding your...'

Forget gold, silver, THIS metal will be most precious in next 10 years, its price will rise by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar,

Thamma, Stree 2 composer Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar duo arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman

Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar duo arrested for sexually assaulting woman

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath booked in multi-crore investment fraud case in Uttar Pradesh, accused of...

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath booked in multi-crore investment fraud case

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet IITian whose business was rejected by 80 investors, built Rs 26000 crore company touted as India’s…

His professional experience includes internships at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Read here to find more about him.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Meet IITian whose business was rejected by 80 investors, built Rs 26000 crore company touted as India’s…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A prominent Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, founded in 2013, is revolutionizing the EV industry with its focus on high-performance, smart electric scooters. Despite being rejected by 80 investors, the company has grown into a Rs 26,000 crore behemoth, with its CEO playing a pivotal role in driving India's EV revolution. Today, in this article, we tell you one such inspiring story about Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta. 

Who is Tarun Mehta?

Tarun Mehta is the Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, a key figure in driving India's EV revolution. He co-founded the company with his batchmate Swapnil Jain to build high-performance, smart electric scooters.

Tarun Mehta's educational qualification and early Life

Mehta earned a dual degree in Engineering Design from IIT Madras in 2012, where he was involved in product development and entrepreneurship. His professional experience includes internships at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). After graduating, he worked briefly as a Deputy Manager at Ashok Leyland before leaving in 2012 to pursue his entrepreneurial vision in the electric mobility sector.

Focus on engineering and design

The company's belief is that selling more vehicles will not give any electric two-wheeler maker an edge in terms of better profit margins, as all companies have similar cost structures due to access to the same supply chain. Instead, investments in technology with a focus on improving processes could help two-wheeler EV makers achieve better margins, according to Mehta. "There's an incorrect assessment of the automotive industry that whoever produces more will have a better margin," Mehta said. "Volume has played a minimal role in unit economics over the years. There's a ton of value engineering. There's a lot of process optimisation, and then there's a lot of technology improvement to bring in, which improves cost structures. Engineering is the superpower."

Break-even still eludes

The comments from Ather Energy's co-founder come at a time when legacy and new-age rivals are looking to scale up their overall sales in the segment. Currently, no electric two-wheeler company has achieved a break-even point for its EV business. However, Ola Electric, Bajaj Auto, and Hero have charted a path to profitability.

Mehta is not concerned about the sales gap with legacy players. "Everybody's betting on growth. Cost structures are similar at the buy level. So the difference between us and competitors is not an earth-shattering number," Mehta opined. "Your cost differences don't come about as much from scale. Scale has an impact, but a much larger impact is in engineering and design, which is why we are choosing to focus so heavily on these areas. The real race is between whether the competition can catch up on tech first or whether we can catch up on distribution first," Mehta said.

Expanding distribution network

With a focus on technology, Ather is also planning to double its distribution network from 351 stores in FY25 to 700 by the end of the current financial year

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Was Shah Rukh Khan's 'palat' scene in DDLJ copied? Aditya Chopra makes BIG revelation
Was Shah Rukh Khan's 'palat' scene in DDLJ copied? Aditya Chopra makes BIG revel
Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma? Cricketer's cryptic post goes viral: 'Nahi paltoge iss...'
Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma? Cricketer's cryptic...
Months after Op Sindoor, Masood Azhar's JeM launches online 'jihad' course for..., fee is...
Months after Op Sindoor, Masood Azhar's JeM launches online 'jihad' course for..
Gemini AI Prompts for Chhath Puja 2025: 5 ways to create cinematic, colourful festive photos
Gemini AI Prompts for Chhath Puja 2025: 5 ways to create cinematic, colourful fe
Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Message to world that...'
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on Op Sindoor: 'Message to world that...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE