Meet Tapsi Upadhay, 21-year-old BTech pani puri wali who is on a mission to serve healthier street food

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

BTech pani puri wali | Photo: Instagram

21 years old Tapsi Upadhyay, popularly known as BTech Pani Puri Wali is an entrepreneur on a mission. Tapsi prepares air-fried puris and sells them. She started her business after completing her graduation in BTech.  Tapsi wants to serve healthy food to people and wants to add varied and healthier options to her stall. 

Recently, a reel featuring her went viral on Instagram. A user named @are_you_hungry007 shared the clip which shows Tapsi opening her stall and talking about her food. 

 

 

She even said that many people questioned her choice of selling street food after graduating. Some advised her to go back home in order to be 'safe'. Since being posted, it has been liked over two lakh times. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below: An individual posted, "Supergirl, keep going, stay blessed." Another person added, "Strong girl. May God give you more success." "Great job, sister I salute you," posted a third.

Read: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on home loan: Check list of banks that offer massive discounts for women borrowers

Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
