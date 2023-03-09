Meet Tapsi Upadhay, 21-year-old BTech pani puri wali who is on a mission to serve healthier street food

BTech pani puri wali | Photo: Instagram

21 years old Tapsi Upadhyay, popularly known as BTech Pani Puri Wali is an entrepreneur on a mission. Tapsi prepares air-fried puris and sells them. She started her business after completing her graduation in BTech. Tapsi wants to serve healthy food to people and wants to add varied and healthier options to her stall.

Recently, a reel featuring her went viral on Instagram. A user named @are_you_hungry007 shared the clip which shows Tapsi opening her stall and talking about her food.

She even said that many people questioned her choice of selling street food after graduating. Some advised her to go back home in order to be 'safe'. Since being posted, it has been liked over two lakh times. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below: An individual posted, "Supergirl, keep going, stay blessed." Another person added, "Strong girl. May God give you more success." "Great job, sister I salute you," posted a third.

