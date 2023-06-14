Search icon
Meet Tanya Singh, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is….

Tanya Singh's father Hazari Singh told that Harvard has a World Student Leaders Program and Tanya Singh was also selected for this program.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

Tanya Singh Dhabhai, a resident of Chidawa Road in Rajasthan’s Pilani, has created history by bagging a job offer with an annual package of Rs 45 lakh at the age of just 21. Tanya Singh Dhabhai will work as Data Analyst in Japan's world famous IT company Tech M.

Tanya Singh's father Hazari Singh Dhabhai is working as Vice President in Japan's famous telecom company Rakuten for the last three years. He has been living in Japan for around a decade and has worked for several Japanese companies.

According to Live Hindustan, Hazari Singh said that Tanya Singh was always good at studies since childhood. She managed to get into BITS Pilani in her first attempt apart from being the class topper. She has recently passed out from BITS and she got the offer from Japan's world famous IT company around a week after passing out from BITS.

Tanya Singh is working in in Tokyo, Japan. Tanya's mother Neetu Singh and younger sister Tiyasha Singh also live in Japan.

Tanya Singh's father Hazari Singh told that Harvard has a World Student Leaders Program and Tanya Singh was also selected for this program. According to Hazari Singh, around 200 students from all over the world are selected in this program in which world's renowned industrialists, economists etc. share their experiences with these selected students.

