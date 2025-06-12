Vijay Mallya and Rekha Mallya have two daughters, Leena and Tanya Mallya. Rekha had been married twice before and also has a daughter, Leila, and a son, Kabir, from her previous marriages.

Vijay Mallya, an Indian businessman known for his extravagant lifestyle and significant business endeavors, has been a subject of controversy for a number of years. He is accused in a bank loan default case amounting to over Rs 9,000 crore and is currently residing in London. An ANI report from February 2025 indicates that Mallya has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, seeking the recovery of loan accounts from banks. Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya is representing Mallya. Mallya's counsel stated that while Rs 6,200 crore was the initial repayment amount, the banks have recovered Rs 14,000 crore. The counsel also mentioned that the Finance Minister had conveyed this information to the Lok Sabha.

Vijay Mallya's life story is widely known globally, transitioning from a successful businessman, once celebrated as the "King of Good Times," to grappling with considerable legal and financial difficulties. Despite the extensive media coverage of his life, his daughter has chosen to remain private and avoid the spotlight, maintaining a low profile despite the public attention on her father.

Vijay Mallya's love life

For those unfamiliar with his personal life, Vijay Mallya's first marriage was to Sameera, with whom he had a son named Siddharth. Following their divorce, Mallya married Rekha, who was his neighbor in Bangalore. Vijay Mallya and Rekha Mallya have two daughters, Leena and Tanya Mallya. Rekha had been married twice before and also has a daughter, Leila, and a son, Kabir, from her previous marriages.

Who is Tanya Mallya?

Tanya Mallya has a strong interest in photography. This passion led her to Paris, where she participated in the ‘National Geographic Student Expedition’ to enhance her skills in digital photography.

Tanya Mallya's educational background

Regarding her educational background, Tanya Mallya completed her schooling at Marin Country Day School in Corte Madera, California, and later at the Convent of the Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco. She then obtained her undergraduate degree in psychology from Barnard College in New York City.

Tanya Mallya's net worth

Born on October 3, 1996, Tanya Mallya currently lives in San Francisco, California. In 2011, she began volunteering at the California Pacific Medical Center, where she spent over three years assisting various departments. While Tanya has generally avoided public attention, her name was mentioned during investigations into her father, Vijay Mallya, with banks alleging that he had redirected some funds to his children, Siddharth, Leanna, and Tanya. Despite the surrounding controversy, Tanya has independently established her own life, with her estimated net worth reportedly around Rs 6 crore.