Meet woman who quit high-paying job to sell sarees, employs over 17000 people, she earned...

This woman left a high-paying job to launch a business with her sister. Today, she is a successful entrepreneur. Know her story here.

Two sisters, Taniya and Sujata Biswas launched a saree brand in 2016 and turned it into a profitable company. Taniya Biswas graduated from IIM Lucknow in 2013. Their company, Suta, sells soft mulmul cotton sarees.

They began several businesses before the saree business. They opened a pancake chain but it did not work for more than two months. After that, they opened a photography page. The Biswas sisters also designed dresses with pockets, loose pants and other kinds of clothes.

In 2016, they hit their high-paying jobs and embarked upon the business with full force. In the beginning, they invested Rs 3 lakh each and today, the company is worth Rs 50 crore as of 2022.

Taniya did her graduation from the prestigious National Institute of Technology, (NIT), Rourkela. After completing graduation in 2009, she went on to study MBA from IIM, Lucknow. Biswas was working at IBM as an associate consultant, according to her LinkedIn page. However, she quit her stable job in May 2016 to open her own business.

What started with a joint investment of Rs 6 lakhs turned into a huge company that employs over 17000 people.

