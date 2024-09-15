Twitter
Meet Tamil Nadu's richest person, also India's wealthiest self-made billionaire, runs Rs 8703 crore firm, net worth...

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Meet Tamil Nadu's richest person, also India's wealthiest self-made billionaire, runs Rs 8703 crore firm, net worth...
Radha Vembu, Chennai’s wealthiest individual, has cemented her place in India’s billionaire circle with a net worth of Rs 47,500 crore. She is also the nation’s richest self-made businesswoman, standing out for her achievements in the software industry.

India’s billionaire count has been on the rise, with the total reaching 334 in 2024, a significant increase from the previous year. This growth highlights India’s vibrant entrepreneurial culture, with cities like Chennai and Mumbai playing key roles.

Born on December 24, 1972, in Chennai, Vembu completed her schooling at National Higher Secondary School and later graduated from IIT Madras in 1997 with a degree in Industrial Management. 

In 1996, she co-founded Zoho Corporation, formerly known as AdventNet, alongside her brother Sridhar Vembu. Under her leadership, Zoho Corporation has become a global software solutions leader, with revenues of Rs 8,703 crore, according to reports,

Beyond her role at Zoho, Radha Vembu also serves as the CEO and is involved in other ventures, including Highland Valley Corporation Pvt Ltd and Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt Ltd.

She is among several women entrepreneurs featured in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, alongside figures like Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
