Meet Taapsee Upadhyay, 21-year-old engineer who sells golgappas on a special Royal Enfield Bullet

BTech Paani Puri Waali

Since MBA Chai Wala went viral, young professionals in India that have started their own small business ventures are getting much attention on social media platforms. One of the young engineers that is now going viral on Instagram is Taapsee Upadhyay, also known as B Tech Paani Puri Wali. 21-year-old B Tech passout Taapsee Upadhyay is winning hearts on the internet because of her innovative way of selling Golgappas on a cart that is attached to a Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Bullet is one of the oldest bikes in Royal Enfield’s portfolio and many only know the brand because of the legacy of the bike. Taapsee has used that legacy and her skills to create a brand for herself and her Instagram account has thousands of followers.

A video of Taapsee shared by Instagram page ‘are_you_hungry007’ has gone viral and it has secured millions of views. In the video, Taapsee can be seen riding her specially modified Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cart. The viral video also shows how she makes her golgappa paani and why her recipe is so popular.

Tapsee has agreed that she is often asked why she sells golgappas and a girl pulling a food cart through a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is not a common site either. Taapsee golgappa stall can be found near Tilak Nagar Metro Station.