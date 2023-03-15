Meet T V Narendran, CEO and MD of Rs 2,45,000 crore Tata Steel, IIM alumnus, his salary is…

TV Narendra (right) is the MD and CEO of Tata Steel

IIM Kolkata alumnus T. V. Narendran is without doubt one of the best business leaders who have got the chance to work closely with former Tata Group chairman and billionaire business Ratan Tata.

T.V. Narendran is now serving as the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, which is a part of multi-billion dollar Tata Group. Tata Steel is a multinational company, which was founded by Jamsetji Tata and Dorabji Tata on 26 January, 1907. On October 31, 2017, Narendran was appointed as the global CEO and MD of Tata Steel.

Narendran joined Tata Steel Company in 1988 and served in International Trading division of the company for around 6 years. He lived in Dubai for 5 years.

Narendran worked in marketing and sales division of Tata Steel from 1997 till 2001. He has played a crucial role in building the ‘Tata Tiscon’ brand.

In 2013, Narendra was appointed as the Managing Director of Tata Steel and in 2017 he was appointed as the CEO and MD Tata Steel.

Born in 1965, T.V. Narendran completed his engineering from Regional Engineering College, Tiruchirappalli. Narendran went to Indian Institute of Management Calcutta to finish his MBA.

T V Narendran took home a salary of Rs 8.17 crore in 2016-17 when he was serving as Tata Steel Managing Director (India and South East Asia). Narendran received a salary of Rs 15.58 Crore when last reported in FY21.