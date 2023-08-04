Headlines

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Surobhi Das’s LinkedIn profile says she is building Blinkit, a firm owned by Zomato.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Food delivery app Zomato has recorded a profit of Rs 2 crore for the first time ever. Last year, in the first quarter, the company had posted a loss of Rs 186 crore. The company's operating revenue was Rs 2416 crore. The company was founded by Deepender Goyal, but many employees played a crucial role in reaching the milestone. One of those employees is Surobhi Das.

Surobhi Das’s LinkedIn profile says she is building Blinkit, a firm owned by Zomato. She did her MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

She quit her job at Bain consulting and joined Zomato. She was later promoted as the COO of the growth team. 

At Blinkit, her job is to bring growth for emerging markets and building new and alternate categories.

She had also taken a 2-year-long break from work. She lived in Goa for a year, travelled across Europe. “All of this time to read more, write more and bring back a few forgotten hobbies,” she wrote on her LinkedIn account.

Before her sabbatical, she was the chief of staff to founders. She joined Zomato in 2011.

Before IIM, she did her graduation from the School of Planning and Architecture. She did B Arch between 2001 and 2006.

In 2021, when Zomato went public, she held 14,217,400 shares of the company whose valuation was Rs 179 crore. She was one of many employees of the company who became millionaires.

