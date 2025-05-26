Walmart is cutting jobs at its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, along with its global technology team, reports suggest.

Walmart, one of the largest retailers, has announced plans to lay off 1,500 employees. A memo from group chief technology officer (CTO) Suresh Kumar said the job cuts were meant to streamline the tech team and reduce complexities. After this, CTO Kumar has been on the receiving end. The move has received criticism, putting him in the spotlight. Walmart is cutting jobs at its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, along with its global technology team, reports suggest.

Who is Suresh Kumar?

Kumar is the executive vice president, global CTO, and chief development officer (CDO) of Walmart. As the global CTO, he sets the technical strategy of the firm. The Indian-origin CTO is based in California, US. Kumar has more than three decades of experience in the tech industry. Before joining Walmart, he had worked with Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Born in India, Kumar once revealed that he spent his whole childhood in Bengaluru, up until the point where he left for college. He is an IIT alumnus. Kumar received his Bachelor’s of Technology in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Madras in 1987. He went on to pursue a Ph.D. in engineering from Princeton in 1992.

He started his career as a Research Staff Member with IBM from 1992-99. He then joined Amazon as a Software Architect and worked here for 15 years in different roles. He began operations with Microsoft in 2014 as the corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and operations.

READ | Anil Ambani's company achieves BIG milestone, clears Rs 3300 crore debt, posts profit of Rs...

Kumar left Microsoft for Google, where he was Vice President and General Manager of Google Display, video, app ads and analytics. In 2019, he joined Walmart, the world’s largest corporation by revenue and number of employees, and has been successfully leading it.