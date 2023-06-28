Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Sunny Gupta, who sold his company for Rs 37,000 crore, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

Born in Chandigarh, the 53-year-old Sunny Gupta is a serial Silicon Valley entrepreneur and has launched four startups.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Meet Sunny Gupta, who sold his company for Rs 37,000 crore, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...
Meet Sunny Gupta, who sold his company for Rs 37,000 crore, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

Apptio co-founder and CEO Sunny Gupta has sold his company to IBM for USD 4.6 billion. Apptio is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company and Sunny Gupta will now return to IBM, where he started his illustrious career in 1992.

The 53-year-old Sunny Gupta is a serial Silicon Valley entrepreneur and has launched four startups. Born in Chandigarh, Sunny Gupta’s father was an IAS officer.

Sunny Gupta always wanted to become an entrepreneur and Gupta and his two brothers were running their own successful companies at a very young age.

In 1989, Sunny Gupta came to US with USD 2,000 to study at the University of South Carolina. “I felt like I needed to go to the US because everybody said, ‘You can start from nothing and create something.’ India was not that way at the time, though it has changed a lot now,” he once told NYT in an interview.

Though Sunny Gupta managed to bag a partial scholarship, but he still did some odd jobs to earn money. Sunny Gupta washed dishes and worked as a mover because he landed a full scholarship.

In 1992, Sunny Gupta joined IBM as a software developer in IBM but after few years he decided to launch his own business.

“I really felt that I could do my boss’s boss’s job. Yes, you don’t know what you don’t know, but I just had this strong conviction within me,” he said.

In 1996, Sunny Gupta launched his first startup named Vigor Technology, which he later sold to Rational Software for $3-4 million. Sunny Gupta’s second startup was named Performant. This company was acquired by software company named Mercury.

Sunny Gupta launched his third startup, iConclude in 2005 and sold it to Opsware in 2007.

After selling iConclude, Gupta launched Apptio with co-founder Kurt Shintaffer. Apptio has over 1,400 employees globally, including in India.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Honda Activa crosses 3 crore sales milestone in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.