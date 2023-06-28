Meet Sunny Gupta, who sold his company for Rs 37,000 crore, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

Apptio co-founder and CEO Sunny Gupta has sold his company to IBM for USD 4.6 billion. Apptio is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company and Sunny Gupta will now return to IBM, where he started his illustrious career in 1992.

The 53-year-old Sunny Gupta is a serial Silicon Valley entrepreneur and has launched four startups. Born in Chandigarh, Sunny Gupta’s father was an IAS officer.

Sunny Gupta always wanted to become an entrepreneur and Gupta and his two brothers were running their own successful companies at a very young age.

In 1989, Sunny Gupta came to US with USD 2,000 to study at the University of South Carolina. “I felt like I needed to go to the US because everybody said, ‘You can start from nothing and create something.’ India was not that way at the time, though it has changed a lot now,” he once told NYT in an interview.

Though Sunny Gupta managed to bag a partial scholarship, but he still did some odd jobs to earn money. Sunny Gupta washed dishes and worked as a mover because he landed a full scholarship.

In 1992, Sunny Gupta joined IBM as a software developer in IBM but after few years he decided to launch his own business.

“I really felt that I could do my boss’s boss’s job. Yes, you don’t know what you don’t know, but I just had this strong conviction within me,” he said.

In 1996, Sunny Gupta launched his first startup named Vigor Technology, which he later sold to Rational Software for $3-4 million. Sunny Gupta’s second startup was named Performant. This company was acquired by software company named Mercury.

Sunny Gupta launched his third startup, iConclude in 2005 and sold it to Opsware in 2007.

After selling iConclude, Gupta launched Apptio with co-founder Kurt Shintaffer. Apptio has over 1,400 employees globally, including in India.