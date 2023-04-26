Meet Sunil D’Souza, IIM alumnus, Tata Group's champion in market fight with Isha Ambani, Darshan Shah, salary is...

Isha Ambani's company wants to capture the market acquired by Tata Starbucks Limited (File)

Last few months have been really eventful for the Tata Group. The group's coffee business, Tata Starbucks, earned a revenue of Rs 1087 crore in 2022-23. This came a year after the group launched an Indianised menu. The company has 333 stores in India. Meanwhile, the parent group of the company, Tata Consumer Products scored a profit of Rs 268 crore. The revenue rose to Rs 3619 crore last fiscal. This has been achieved under the leadership of Sunil D’Souza, the CEO and MD of Tata Consumer Products Limited. He is one of the highest paid CEOs of FMCG companies in India.

He is one of the most successful leaders of the Tata Group as of now. He is facing the challenge of Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail that is aggressively venturing into the FMCG business. Last month, Reliance Brand Limited, Mukesh Ambani's company, launched Pret A Manger in India, a British sandwich and coffee chain. The Darshan Mehta-led company wants to grab the market share dominated by Tata Starbucks, which launched over 50 stores in 2022 alone. It is the market leader. This aggressive push pits Sunil D’Souza against Isha Ambani and Darshan Mehta.

Sunil D’Souza became the CEO and MD of the company on April 4, 2020. This was after Ajoy Misra resigned.

He was the managing director of Whirlpool India when he joined the Tata Group. He also worked at Pepsico for 15 years.

He began his career in 1993 with Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd. He has an experience of around 30 years in the food and beverages sector.

He did engineering from the University of Madras. He later did MBA from IIM.

His salary in FY 2021 was Rs 10.49 crore. Last year, he earned Rs 7.62 crore.

Earlier this year, he was in talks with Ramesh Chauhan over Bisleri's acquisition. The talks, however, were called off due to disagreements over the valuation offered. He said the acquisition would have advanced the company's plans by three years. However, now they want to concentrate on their existing brands.