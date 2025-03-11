He grew up in a modest two-room apartment with his parents, his father being an electrical engineer and his mother a stenographer, and his younger brother.

Google and Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai had once said in an interview that he uses over 20 phones concurrently. This practice is essential for his role, as he needs to ensure Google's products function optimally across various devices. Beyond his collection of phones, Pichai also discussed his approach to his children's screen time, emphasising the importance of establishing personal limits rather than imposing strict rules. Regarding online security, Pichai prefers using two-factor authentication over frequently changing his passwords. He also believes that artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformative technology for humanity, comparing its significance to the advent of fire and electricity.

Born on June 10, 1972, the now 52-year-old Pichai spent his childhood in Chennai. He grew up in a modest two-room apartment with his parents, his father being an electrical engineer and his mother a stenographer, and his younger brother. Pichai attended Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School and later Vana Vani School, located on the IIT Madras campus.

After earning a degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur, Pichai pursued MS in material science and engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has been with Google for over two decades.

According to reports, as of January 2025, Sundar Pichai earns approximately USD 280 million (approximately Rs 2,436 crore), which means he earned Rs 6.67 crore per day.