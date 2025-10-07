Meet Sundar Pichai’s 2 times richer fan, built Rs 21,000 crore net worth in 3 years; IIT man shocked Google with bold move to…

Aravind Srinivas studied at IIT Madras before moving to the US for further education at the University of California, Berkeley.

Aravind Srinivas, the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, recently made history by becoming India’s youngest billionaire. The 31-year-old debuted on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. The Indian-origin CEO is inspired by Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Both belong to Tamil Nadu and passed from IIT. In August this year, Srinivas even made an unexpected USD 34.5 billion offer to buy Google’s Chrome browser.

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

Aravind Srinivas is the CEO and co-founder of Perplexity AI, an AI-powered search engine designed to provide direct, conversational answers using real-time information. His platform competes with ChatGPT, DeepSeek and more. Born in Chennai, he studied at IIT Madras before moving to the US for further education at the University of California, Berkeley. Before launching Perplexity, Srinivas had worked with prominent AI researcher Yoshua Bengio and had a stint at Google. In 2022, alongside Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski, he launched Perplexity AI.

Aravind Srinivas vs Sundar Pichai's net worth

According to Forbes, Pichai has a net worth of USD 1.3 billion or Rs 11538 crore, as of October 7. While Srinivas has a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore, as per the Hurun India Rich List 2025. Hence, Srinivas has almost twice the wealth as Pichai.

While Pichai is a well-established name in the tech world, Aravind has emerged as one of the most exciting voices in AI innovation today. Interestingly, neither studied Computer Science during their B.Tech in India, and yet both have risen to become influential figures in the global tech landscape. However, Srinivas holds a PhD in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Aravind Srinivas career

Srinivas began his career as a research intern at OpenAI in 2018. He later held similar roles at major tech companies like Google (2020-2021) and DeepMind. Before co-founding Perplexity AI, he returned to OpenAI as a research scientist. Perplexity is backed by prominent investors, including Nvidia.