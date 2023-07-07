Meet IIT grad with Rs 1869 crore salary, highest-paid Indian employee, net worth is...

Sundar Pichai comes from a humble family in Tamil Nadu.

This man from Tamil Nadu is one of the richest executives in the world. He leads a firm whose market cap is well above 1 trillion dollars. He is an India-born icon in the United States. He loves cricket and was a student of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology. The name of this man is Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google. How did a middle-class boy become a super-rich billionaire? Well, his wife Anjali Pichai played a massive role in his enormous success.

Sundar Pichai's salary package in 2022 was a whopping 226 million dollars. This translates into Rs 1869 crore. This amount includes the stock option award that amounted to 218 million dollars. In 2019, he received an award of 281 million dollars.

According to the Hurun List, his net worth in 2022 was a whopping 1310 million dollars or Rs 10215 crore. This, despite him losing 20 percent of his net worth that year.

He comes from a humble family in Tamil Nadu.

Sundar Pichai was born in Madurai. His mother, Lakshmi, was a stenographer. His father, Regunatha Pichai, was an electrical engineer.

He did his engineering in metallurgy from IIT Kharagpur. He was a silver medallist. He later did MS in material sciences from Stanford University. He later did MBA from the Wharton School.

He joined Google in 2004 as a product manager. He played a key role in the development of Google Chrome. In 2008, he was promoted to the post of vice president. Four years later, he became the senior vice president. In 2014, he became the product chief. He became CEO of Google in 2015. In 2019, he became the CEO of the parent company Alphabet Inc.

He is married to Anjali Pichai. She is a native of Kota. She did her engineering from IIT Kharagpur. She is a chemical engineer. Her father was a government employee.

Before Pichai became the CEO, many companies wanted to poach him. His wife, however, asked him not to quit Google.